Arsenal secures an agreement with Scottish club for a player they just recalled on-loan

Arsenal has agreed to send Harry Clarke on loan to Hibernian for the second half of this season, days after recalling him from a loan spell at Ross County.

The defender impressed in the first half of the season and the news of his recall surprised some fans.

It felt like he may have had a role to play in the senior squad, but The Sun says he will instead head back out on loan to Hibs.

While County is closer to the foot of the Scottish league table, Hibs are having a much better season and are currently challenging for a European spot.

Playing for a better club should influence his development more, and he will now look to prove his worth there.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a great idea because it means Clarke will have played at two clubs that have distinct qualities in the same campaign.

He may have found life too easy at Ross County, and the challenge at Hibs should strengthen the defender further.

Clarke is one of several youngsters coming through at the club and he would hope he can convince Mikel Arteta to give him a chance soon.

Although we have spent a lot of money to strengthen our squad, Arteta has been willing to hand chances to impressive youth players and Clarke could get his chance soon.