Arsenal secures the future of one of their highly regarded youth kids

Arsenal has remained one of the best teams in the world for any young player to play for, as they always give chances to play first-team football.

Getting the best talents to your youth team isn’t always that easy with so many clubs vying for the same player.

However, Arsenal has still managed to bring some fine young talent to their youth teams and they appear to have given a scholarship to one of their emerging talents.

Football London reports that the Gunners have signed Marcelo Flores on to a scholarship deal after he made a fine start to life at the club’s youth system.

The Gunners beat the likes of Liverpool to sign him last year and he has proven to be worth fighting for.

He joined the club’s youth ranks as a 16-year-old and he has already made himself one of the most important players for the under 18 side.

He is traditionally a number 10, however; he has proven to be just as good while playing on either flank as well.

His fine performances helped Arsenal’s under 16s finish third in the Istria Youth Cup and he looks set to be a star in the future.