Arsenal see Ligue 1 star as alternative to their top target

L’Equipe via The Independent claims that Arsenal has identified Mounir Chouiar as an alternative to Thomas Partey.

The Gunners want to add a new midfielder to their team in this transfer window. They have been linked with moves for the likes of Houssem Aouar and Partey.

Both players are high-profile names and Arsenal will face tough competition to sign them, apart from the high transfer fee that both will command.

Partey has been the club’s top choice, but Atletico Madrid has told the Gunners that they will have to pay his release clause of around 50 million euros to sign him.

Because of this, Mikel Arteta’s side has now turned their attention to alternative players.

The report claims that 21-year-old Chouiar has now emerged as a top target for the London side.

The Gunners will face competition from Leeds United and Wolves for his signature and he can reportedly be signed for around £18.5m.

Mohamed Elneny has started Arsenal’s last two competitive games and he was in fine form for them against Fulham.

He may still be sent back out on loan this summer, but if he continues his fine run of form, the club might decide to keep him and halt their search for a new midfielder.

  1. Henry Root says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Isnt he a young winger?

    Reply
    1. Sean M says:
      September 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      Yep

      Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    The author definitely hasn’t done his due dilligence, since Mounir Chouiar is a winger and Thomas Partey is a central midfielder

    Reply
  3. ACE says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    If AFC are unwillingly to pay the
    asking price for TP then IMHO
    they should turn there attention
    to Ibrahim Sangare. At 23 tender
    years the Ivorian has already
    played 80 games for Toulouse
    and is widely considered one of
    the most promising young talents
    in France. Although he lacks the
    big game pedigree of TP, Sangare
    possess the physical, athletic and
    technical skill set to dominate the
    middle of the pitch. I would
    concede he may need some time
    to settle in the EPL, but my word
    what an incredible talent for a
    measly £10M

    I’d be more than excited if AFC
    passed on TP and were able to
    welcome both Aouar and Sangare
    to the Emirates.

    And Chouiar seems to be ore in
    the mold of Aouar than Partey

    Reply
    1. Sean M says:
      September 16, 2020 at 3:48 pm

      Agree ACE. He has some of the best defensive stats in the French league. I’m shocked he hasn’t already been snapped up, although I’d imagine it’d closer to the £15m mark.

      Reply
  4. Grandad says:
    September 16, 2020 at 3:50 pm

    Since when did a winger become an “alternative” to a defensive midfielder?.

    Reply

