Arsenal see off Leicester to continue impressive start to season

Leicester 0 – 2 Arsenal – Carabao Cup third round match report by Jack Fealy

Our Young guns defeat Leicester in a challenging tie to continue an impressive start to this campaign.

Two goal-mouth scrambles allowed the Gunners to win at the King Power and end their away curse against the Foxes.

An own goal from Christian Fuchs allowed Arteta’s side to take the lead after the break, and Eddie Nketiah stabbed the second home for the Gunners in the dying embers of the game, securing a fourth-round place against Liverpool.

Coming into the game, Arsenal and Leicester both have 100% records in the Premier League so far, with the side’s attacks being the key to their success. Arsenal secured a 3-0 away win against Fulham and a late 2-1 victory against West Ham.

Leicester in the league so far have dominated their opponents, defeating West Brom 3-0 and Burnley 4-2. As well as league dominance, Leicester have recently had control over the Gunners at the King Power, securing 3 wins from 3 at home, setting the fixture up to be an exciting affair.

Arteta’s team had early chances to break the dead lock before half-time. Nelson’s spectacular effort was tipped over the bar by Ward, as well as Kolasinac firing a half volley wide.

Arsenal’s young stars shone again with Saka, Willock and Nelson all providing opportunities to break Leicester’s defense. Nelson missed two great opportunities to score, with a shot saved and a chance placed wide after a corner.

Although the Gunners created chances, the Foxes produced chances of their own. Iheanacho and Choudhury tested Leno early on, however, neither could not hit the Arsenal net. James Maddison on his first start of the season rattled the post from a long-distance effort, before the half-time whistle.

After the break, record breaking signing Pepe proved his talent and worth by creating the first goal of the match. The Ivorian fired the ball towards goal from the byline, colliding with the post, to only bounce of Christian Fuchs to put the Gunners one up.

Arteta’s side wanted to finish the game early with a chip over Ward from Nketiah, which was heroically cleared off the line from Leicester captain Morgan.

Later in the half, Leicester struggled to test Arsenal’s number one. A strike from Gray was fired straight at the German national for an easy catch, and a headed chance wide from Perez allowed the Gunners to stay ahead.

A game deciding goal came from predator finisher Eddie Nketiah, right before the final whistle. A goal mouth scramble allowed the young prospect to stab the ball home to make it 2-0, guaranteeing a fourth-round tie against Liverpool.

Arteta hasn’t lost a domestic cup game as Arsenal manager, with the boss stating in his post-match press conference: “I am really happy with the performance, with the attitude and the way we approach the game mentally.

“Senior players took the lead straight away.”

The Gunners will face Liverpool twice in a few days, knowing it will be a difficult place to go. The boss stated that Anfield “is the toughest place to go in Europe, even the world. “We have to go there, prepare well and see how it goes.”

Arsenal are unbeaten so far in this year’s campaign proving that Arteta’s team has improved defensively, mentally, and away from home. Arsenal will go into a tough game at Anfield on Monday night with confidence and stability. A win away at Liverpool could set up the Gunners for the rest of this year’s Premier League season.

