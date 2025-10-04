Arsenal see off West Ham and top Premier League table

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Emirates this afternoon, a result that lifted them to the top of the Premier League table. With the chance to go above their rivals, the Gunners began the match with urgency and caused West Ham significant problems from the outset.
The visitors, now under Nuno Espirito Santo, started the game with defensive discipline, frustrating Arsenal in the early exchanges. Matters were made more difficult for Arsenal when Martin Odegaard was forced off after just 30 minutes due to injury, another setback for a player who has struggled to maintain fitness this season. Despite the disruption, Arsenal broke the deadlock soon after, with Declan Rice finding the opener against his former club. The goal was a deserved reward for Arsenal’s persistent attacking play.
Arsenal Take Control
West Ham, despite their struggles this season, remained dangerous on the counter-attack and always carried the potential to punish mistakes. This meant that Arsenal’s need for a second goal was urgent. After the break, the Gunners pressed forward with greater intent, and their efforts were rewarded when West Ham conceded a penalty. Bukayo Saka stepped up to convert confidently, doubling the lead and giving Arsenal breathing space.
The two-goal cushion allowed Arsenal to make several substitutions, with fresh legs introduced to maintain control of the match. Viktor Gyökeres remained lively in the final stages, pushing for opportunities to add to the scoreline, but West Ham held firm to avoid further damage.
A Statement Win
Rice, who had played a decisive role, left the pitch to warm applause, underlining his importance to the side. West Ham continued to look for opportunities through quick breaks, but they lacked the sharpness to truly trouble Arsenal’s defence. In the end, the Gunners saw out the game with composure and secured a valuable three points.
This victory keeps Arsenal firmly in the title race, with momentum and confidence building at a crucial stage of the season. For West Ham, it was another difficult outing, but their defensive shape under their new manager showed glimpses of resilience. Ultimately, Arsenal’s quality proved decisive, and they now sit at the summit of the Premier League, at least for the time being.
Zubimendi made Arsenal able to produce more forward passes and Timber was excellent as usual
@Gai Gyokeres is becoming a distraction to defenders rather than scoring goals, it works in Arsenal’s favour. Can’t wait for Havertz to return, ViktorG mustn’t be made too comfortable.
MLS would find it difficult to bench Calafiori, Westham had corners through LFB when Calafiori was substituted. Good win for the Boys. Defensive cohesion remains about the best in Epl.
Good performance without being top of the game. Rice outstanding again much needed his quality in midfield. A little unlucky not to score more in the first half. Things didn’t quite fall as they could have. Apart from Rice, no real stand out players but none that struggled today either. The only real minus for me was the lack of chances again for Gyokores but he is doing a decent job, just needs a break or two.
Oh and forgot, Calafiori had a decent game👍
Good solid win as expected ,rice MOTM by a mile .
Onto the next
This game showed me that having two attacking midfielders isn’t the way to go-not in the Prem anyway. The balance was much better once Zubimendi came on. I thought Zubimendi was superb- kept things ticking nicely,defended well and his forward passing led to both goals.
Great result considering how well West Ham defended. It says a lot that the visitors didn’t manage a shot on target. Just this one time, I hope Chelsea get the three points!
Also they just changed managers, which traditionally has uplifted a teams performance for a shortwhile.
Liverpool Lost
And we are at the top of the table
But Liverpool always find a way to win or so we have been told.
And you always find a way to slag off fellow supporters .
Yeah, i can’t believe i was watching a Chelsea game and cheering for their goal.
Thank you Chelsea! Liverpool look nothing like the side of last season. They don’t have any decent fullbacks in their squad besides Robertson, who they didnt end up starting. And looks like Salah has inevitably finally started to decline.
As for our boys, nice and smooth and did the business. Zubimendi is an out of this world player bossing the whole pitch. Annoying Ode injured again, really bad luck 3 starts in a row to end up like this. Dec I’m sure will be fine, maybe even won’t play for England and get some rest instead. We’re in this title race for sure, just need to keep doing the business against these lower/midtable teams the next few weeks.
Arsenal 16pts GF14 GA3 GD+11
Liverpool 15pts GF13 GA9 GD+4
Spurs 14pts GF13 GA5 GD+8
Arsenal – Mun (a), Liv (a), City (h), New (a)
Trophies will always be the measure but we are so lucky to have the team we have currently.