Arsenal see off West Ham and top Premier League table

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Emirates this afternoon, a result that lifted them to the top of the Premier League table. With the chance to go above their rivals, the Gunners began the match with urgency and caused West Ham significant problems from the outset.

The visitors, now under Nuno Espirito Santo, started the game with defensive discipline, frustrating Arsenal in the early exchanges. Matters were made more difficult for Arsenal when Martin Odegaard was forced off after just 30 minutes due to injury, another setback for a player who has struggled to maintain fitness this season. Despite the disruption, Arsenal broke the deadlock soon after, with Declan Rice finding the opener against his former club. The goal was a deserved reward for Arsenal’s persistent attacking play.

Arsenal Take Control

West Ham, despite their struggles this season, remained dangerous on the counter-attack and always carried the potential to punish mistakes. This meant that Arsenal’s need for a second goal was urgent. After the break, the Gunners pressed forward with greater intent, and their efforts were rewarded when West Ham conceded a penalty. Bukayo Saka stepped up to convert confidently, doubling the lead and giving Arsenal breathing space.

The two-goal cushion allowed Arsenal to make several substitutions, with fresh legs introduced to maintain control of the match. Viktor Gyökeres remained lively in the final stages, pushing for opportunities to add to the scoreline, but West Ham held firm to avoid further damage.

A Statement Win

Rice, who had played a decisive role, left the pitch to warm applause, underlining his importance to the side. West Ham continued to look for opportunities through quick breaks, but they lacked the sharpness to truly trouble Arsenal’s defence. In the end, the Gunners saw out the game with composure and secured a valuable three points.

This victory keeps Arsenal firmly in the title race, with momentum and confidence building at a crucial stage of the season. For West Ham, it was another difficult outing, but their defensive shape under their new manager showed glimpses of resilience. Ultimately, Arsenal’s quality proved decisive, and they now sit at the summit of the Premier League, at least for the time being.