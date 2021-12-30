Arsenal seeking first loan move for impressive youngster

Arsenal are currently looking to find a temporary move for Kido Taylor-Hart, with the 19 year-old ready to take the next step up in his development.

The winger has been one of our most consistent performers for the Under-23 side this term, despite being amongst the youngest of the squad.

Kido has 2 goals and an assist from his eight outings in the PL2 this term, predominantly featuring out on the left wing. KTH is comfortable featuring as an attacking midfielder on the right-wing also, but with his pace and skill you would most likely expect him to utilised on the wings.

We currently have a number of impressive youngsters, with many vying for similar roles in the team, and we will hopefully be able to find him a deal which will guarantee him a large chunk of minutes, although it can be difficult for teems to justify such guarantees in the top divisions.

We will certainly be following any progress he makes closely on loan, assuming we can secure a temporary deal as Football.London is mooting, as he is amongst those who have been earmarked as having the potential to make the move into the senior side in the near future, although with our current squad being blessed by young top talents already, it will be no easy task to break through.

