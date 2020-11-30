Arsenal seem to be incapable of attacking or playing as a team

Arsenal struggling with same old problems again. by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people. here we are again. It’s a global pandemic, yet Arsenal still manage to be up there with the most depressing things you can imagine. We are playing Wolverhampton at home and we are beaten again, but what really hurts is again our style of play.
After our Villa defeat, Arteta said we didn’t play as a team and today that was evident again. And it wasn’t just sloppy passes and lack of concentration. Our players have the ball and they look around and there’s nobody to pass it to. It doesn’t look like we’ve trained in ways to attack and how to break the opposition up.
We’re heavily relying on individual brilliance to give us something, but the players lack confidence and it’s evident. Our midfield is a huge problem. Xhaka and Ceballos were non-existent again. There isn’t much to say here, those players are as good as a relegation midfield. We should’ve sold Xhaka when he flipped the fans, and we went for Ceballos on the cheap and you can see it.
It was too easy to move the ball through us. In the first half we were defending with 11 men in our own half. Even that didn’t help us, as we were stretched on the wings and the goals we conceded were shocking. Leno for me should be dropped. His positioning was extremely poor on the first goal, and he never managed to recover, but the second was truly pathetic. He should’ve saved, then we should’ve cleared it, but instead we let them score, because they wanted it more.
I don’t think the players we have play for the shirt or the manager, no matter what they say. Arteta doesn’t seem to trust them either, with constant rotations and change of rotations which seem to confuse the players more than help them. They shouldn’t be spared the criticism though.
Even if we aren’t playing well I expect to see a fight from them. Where is Aubameyang when you need a captain? Give a rallying cry, show some energy, be a leader. I didn’t see one player who gave me confidence he can make something happen.
This is the first time ever in the 15+ years I’ve followed Arsenal, where we are just incapable of attacking. If we count our goal as one from a set piece, we’ve not scored from open play in probably close to 10 hours now. Last season we had 16 points after 10 games with a goal difference of +1. Now we have 13 and a negative goal difference of -2.
The way I see it, either the club is willing to heavily back Arteta in January, or he’ll be gone soon. There have been times where I felt we needed just those one or two players to make us a really good team, but now I can’t see how one player will suddenly change the atmosphere around the club.
Football is an unforgiving industry where mistakes are heavily paid for, and we should think very carefully how much we’re willing to invest into the Edu-Arteta pair and then if we chose to opt for a new manager, not just cheap out, but bring someone in who is up to the task at hand – and it’s a steep mountain to climb.
Konstantin
I hope all those who slated Emery now realise the errors of their ways (I’m talking to you Dan kit).
I wrote just after the loss to villa that Arsenal’s problem is systemic in nature and as much as I wouldn’t want to go back talking about the wenger era, I strongly believe he left a little too late and the general culture and mentality at Arsenal from the top(kroenke) to bottom is piss poor which screams negligence. Players are paid heavy wages for shitty performances and they absolutely do not care. All they do in training is joke around. Lose a match and they’re back in the bus joking and laughing.
We need a complete turnaround in mentality. In the words of Troy deeney, the entirety of Arsenal football club lack cojones. He wasn’t wrong. We have overplayed and overpampered primadonnas from top to bottom. That’s the culture guendouzi met and why he can tell the Brighton players he earns more money than they do.
Let me also ask if there’s a golden rule that says Aubameyang can’t be subbed or dropped? I’m one of his biggest fans but he’s disappointed me since signing his contract. Also he’s not captain material, give that to a more vocal person who can motivate the team on the pitch. Who else saw how the wolves’ captain gathered his team mates in a circle and was talking to them before the match? Have u ever seen that from Auba? No wonder we lost. Can’t have a captain who is flopping and is not vocal too.
👍👍 We need fighters, all of our players just seem to give up and accept defeat…
And yet most folks didn’t appreciate Guendouzi’s “hotheadedness”.
There was too much focus on judging a single incident by a teenager and backing the manager, rather than recognize how that hotheaded attitude can be channeled positively for the team’s benefit. We all love smiley, weak players.
Spot on, Maxis.. and that was one of the things I loved about him, at least he cared and the disappointment was always etched on his face after a defeat…
I agree at this point might as well play Balogun and Nketia upfront.
i AGREE WITH YOU. RIGHT NOW I WOULD MAKE GABRIEL THE CAPTAIN.
BUT THEN AGAIN, WHAT SYSTEM IS ARTETA PLAYING EXACTLY? IM CONFUSED
I agree Auba should not be captain. A captain should be vocal and telling players when they are not performing. Let him concentrate on his job of scoring goals. Could you imagine McLintock or Adams putting up with recent performances without trying to gee the players up.
Not a big fan of Eddie N, but he would have done better than Auba. in retrospect.
I fully agree with your comments, the only question is where the solution is going to come from. Is this what we will always be subjected to as Arsenal fans?
Why do you need to bring my name up again ?
I have no problem remembering what I’ve said ,I don’t need some little school boy with a chip on his shoulder reminding me of it .
That was for mr grudge @kstix
Last night was a very disappointing result and once again I went to bed listening to my ManUtd-supporting Missus chuckling at Arsenal’s woes. However I still agree with Ian Wright’s recent comments – Arteta has a lot to fix, and I still think we should back the manager because it will take time.
After Arteta’s bright start we’re now suffering from injuries and loss of form (Particularly from our forwards) which is tough, but hopefully the team can lift themselves from this slump and get it together.
The urgent playing style needs to start from the opening whistle, not just when we go down a goal or in the 2nd half. Partey need to be playing in the middle instead of Xhaka, and they need to learn to play in rainy/windy conditions against physical teams, because after all it’s England and that will happen a lot.
We were let down by a sloppy midfield with Xhaka playing as if he had nothing to lose. The midfield should provide cover for the back and provide balls for our hitmen but they did very little. Playing almost with don’t attitude is something Arteta seemed to have worked when he became our manager but it is all gone. Aub is our best striker but does not provide leadership in the as a captain. Leno had a bad day, the goals were stoppable.
Loss of form just 10 games in!! Doesn’t bode well for the rest of the season…
Still no reaction from the players..
I honestly don’t know where we go from here…. oh wait… the Tottenham Hotspur stadium..
The only silver lining is that three weeks ago we were all on a high after the win at Old Trafford. A week is a long time in politics and football and I still have faith in Arteta. Something clearly isn’t clicking right now but it will.
(Un)fortunately, I’ve become numb to the team’s performances and results. Nothing excites or infuriates me anymore.
At this rate, I would consider it a good season if we manage to finish in the top half of the table. That’s how low my realistic expectations are.
At the moment Arteta seems to be at lost. Nothing is working for him. Only positive from yesterday’s match is we showed some urgency in the second half (eventhough final product was awful).
The team and manager has reached the tipping point. I am just waiting for Partey and Martinelli to start playing. That should give us some balance from back to front.
Will bringing in another manager solve the problem? It depends on who we brings in. Arsenal being Arsenal we could see Eddie Howe sitting in the dugout.
“And that I will never have to do it again is a hope that I am against hope hopen” – Ogden Nash
Typically Arsenal isn’t it. We are waiting for two injured crocks to come back and save us, this would be like having two new signings. Memories of Diabi, Van Persie, Ramsey and Wilshire and the months on end they spent in the treatment room.
My feel is that the trouble started when Arteta drop Ozil from the official squad. If I was an Arsenal player I’d be thinking…why should i work so hard when Ozil makes 350k a week without even having to train! I know I would go on strike if i know a mate at work is getting paid much more than me to to nothing.
The club should have paid out his contract and let him go…
The FA cup will only buy Arteta a bit more time than Emery last season.
If Spurs gives us a pasting next week, the fans will turn.
#Arteta out! will be the calling.
Players don’t seem to be motivated by Arteta, now are they?
Has he lost the dressing room?
Putting on my conspiracy theorist’s hat, signing of Partey and him being projected as the Messiah to resurrect Arsenal might have taken some toll on some egos. (No proof just my speculation).
Drop Auba to bench. He has no passion as a captain, no leader on the pitch. Willock is not ready for this stage. Ceballos need to return to Madrid in January.
Auba is fine. He just has no service. There is no striker in the world who can score a goal with the pathetic football we are playing.
Arteta is too petty to manage a club like Arsenal.
Why he wont play Ozil is mind boggling. He let Guendouzi go on loan. Wont play a solid defender like Saliba. Insists on using Willock and Nketiah.
He should be sacked before he gets us relegated.
The early days of Emery with a midfield of Gandouzi, Ozil and Torriera setting up some wonderful goals seems like a golden age now. What happened? Emery deservd his fate but that midfield played like world beaters in comparison to the four who played yesterday.
Bring back Guendouzi,mesut and toreira….stop this old people’s home (for Chelsea players) ….this whole pep guardiola mentality of snubbing best players(toure,ronaldinho) has to be done when you know your replacement is kdb or Messi not Joe willock and ceballos
Arteta is clueless
Very disappointed
We are rebuilding. Arteta or any coach will need time….at least three years….to rebuild this Arsenal team…..I expected a loss yesterday and was still upset with our performance. The team seemed to be overwhelmed and had a lack of belief ……we can get a Jose type coach and improve but we will come back to this situation again…,..that will be rebuilding …….I hope they get rid of Ozil as a distraction……his presence on or off the field is not beneficial……he is a past best use item for Arsenal and EPL……be upset but have patience and let the coach and team grow into the Arsenal we know and love.
I totally agree. Get rid of all the negativity in the team and rebuild from fresh. Arteta also has to take the blame for selecting that midfield. However we need to get rid of player power in our teams. Players need to understand the badge they are playing for and no player is bigger than the team.
3 years! At this rate we will be in League 1 by that time!
Is this the Arteta whom we thought changed the attitude of the team when he arrived, what has gone gone, didn’t he not get the players he wanted apart from Aoaur and loaned out the ones he did not want? Arteta is lacking ideas.
Arteta need to go, we need experience manager jj like rodger of liechester city
We needed a clear out and fresh start in summer instead we got tinkering … Bellerin xhaka Luiz kolasinac lacazette mustafi could all have been offloaded albeit at a discount … nketiah Nelson willock could have been loaned or sold … gabriel a good buy but then keeping deadwood and bringing in a player who couldn’t cut it in a young Chelsea side should have been a warning … failing to add creativity and dropping ozil was a decision of absurd proportions … the aubemayang or bust saga now just looks like amateur management if u can’t motivate the man … basically the worst start in at least 3 decades … never let a crisis go to waste … and this is a crisis
The problem is that Arteta has gone too far down the “tactic” rabbit hole. He’s making things overcomplicated and the more things go wrong he’s addressing it by more tactics, which translates to confused players.
People forget that Arteta has learned his trade under Guardiola. Now Guardiola is a great manger, but we forget that he has always had great teams, great players. Bringing that mindset of detailed tactics to Arsenal sounds like a nice idea, but if you don’t have that team/players it can start falling apart very quickly.
Look at the team last season, compared to now. Clearly the more effort he’s putting into the team has caused our play to be so slow. This is clearto see in Zaka. Last season, he was attacking players bagging goals/assists. Now we only see glimpses of that player.
Clearly what Arteta is doing now is not working. Either he needs to change his approach or he needs to move on. With our owner, it’s not like he’s gonna throw money at this problem any time soon….
sigh… starting to used to this!
It is not only becoming increasingly worrisome, but also scary. We just do not seem to play and have lost the ability to pass the ball. We are becoming the joke of the town and if this continues we will soon be in relegation zone. I dont think 1-2 players will make a difference, there seems to be something systemically wrong with the team and slowly everything seems to be slipping away. It will take a magnaminous effort from a magnaminous personality to get us back to where we belong.
We should get rid of Willian in the next window he does not bring anything to the team. Along with all the deadwood. Elneny £5m, Xhaka £15m, Mustafi £10m, Sokratis £3m, Laca £20m, Auba £25m, Ceballos return, Kolasinac £10m, Ozil(send him out on loan till end of season for free) , Soares £10m, That could give you about £88m
I agree with being patient but three years is a generous amount of time to give a manager in order to prove himself. Look at how much damage Arsene Wenger did in his final three years. Also having to watch this style of play for three years would be the most extreme form of torture. What Have I Done To Deserve This as the song goes.