Arsenal seem to be the only club keen on signing former Liverpool star

Roberto Firmino has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners seek to bolster their attacking options with the Brazilian’s vast experience.

Firmino, an accomplished Premier League star, made his name at Liverpool, where he was known for his intelligent link-up play and his ability to assist teammates, despite not being a prolific goal scorer. His time at Liverpool earned him legendary status among Reds supporters, particularly for his ability to function as a key component in their attacking system. After leaving Liverpool, Firmino moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al Ahli. However, his role at the club has diminished, and he is no longer considered a central figure in their squad. This situation has led to speculation that Al Ahli may terminate his contract, allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Arsenal have now emerged as a potential destination for the Brazilian, with reports suggesting they could offer him a return to the Premier League. However, Flamengo, one of Brazil’s biggest clubs, was initially considered one of their main competitors for his signature. Firmino would likely be keen on a return to his homeland, but according to journalist Jorge Nicola, who revealed the information on his YouTube channel, Flamengo’s interest in the player is unfounded. Nicola claims that Flamengo are not currently considering Firmino, leaving Arsenal as the only serious club pursuing him.

Although Firmino had an impressive career in the Premier League, his best years appear to be behind him. If Arsenal do decide to proceed with signing him, they would need to weigh whether the move is worthwhile, given that he may not be the player he once was. Some have raised concerns about his potential impact at Arsenal, suggesting that his inclusion in the squad could be less effective than other attacking options, such as Raheem Sterling, due to Firmino’s age and decline in form.

The Gunners will need to carefully assess whether Firmino still has the necessary attributes to contribute meaningfully to their title ambitions or if they would be better off targeting a younger, more dynamic option for their attack.