Arsenal seem to have secured our left-back, so now all we need is a midfielder and a striker

After a quiet June, Arsenal’s transfer activity is beginning to take shape, as the North Londoners are closing in on their primary targets.

Bologna defender Ricardo Calafioiri’s transfer to Arsenal now appears to be a matter of when and not if, with the deal seemingly getting closer by the minute. Hopefully, that deal goes through, following the expected £42 million Ricardo Calafiori swoop. Mikel Arteta may be one signing away from ensuring his team’s defensive side of the game is unrivalled, laying the groundwork for dominance over opponents.

If Arsenal signs Riccardo Calafiori to play left back, followed by a deal for a high-volume passer midfielder to play beside Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team will become a pressure cooker. The level of dominance in the midfield will be unbeatable.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli, the forward-line attackers, will have more flexibility to take risks because the team will be defensively strong.

If you’re wondering which midfielder it could be, I like Youssouf Fofana; his ability to play progressive passes could be exactly what this Arsenal club needs after bolstering the defence with Calafiori.

Last season, Arteta’s team was already high-quality, but adding a top left back, a top midfielder, and a great attacking player gives us an extra competitive advantage which could finally see us competing for every single trophy on offer next season.

COYG!

