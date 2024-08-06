Arsenal seems to have decided on the striker to sign between Gyokeres and Osimhen

The Gunners are in the market for a new goal machine, especially if they offload Eddie Nketiah, who is a serious target for Olympique Marseille.

Last term, despite not relying heavily on their natural goalscorers, Arsenal was one of the leading scorers in the Premier League.

However, they still fell short of their goal of winning the competition, and they now want to add more goals to their game to take that extra step towards becoming champions of England.

Gyökeres performed well at Sporting Club last term, while Osimhen has consistently been one of the best strikers since he moved to Napoli.

However, a report in Corriere dello Sport claims the Gunners have decided to focus on Gyökeres and have abandoned their pursuit of Osimhen.

The Nigerian is expected to leave Napoli and has not been playing in pre-season games with them, but Arsenal believes Gyökeres is the best fit for their squad.

They will focus their efforts on adding him to their team in the coming days.