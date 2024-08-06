Arsenal seems to have decided on the striker to sign between Gyokeres and Osimhen

Arsenal’s search for a striker has reportedly come down to a choice between Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyökeres.
The Gunners are in the market for a new goal machine, especially if they offload Eddie Nketiah, who is a serious target for Olympique Marseille.
Last term, despite not relying heavily on their natural goalscorers, Arsenal was one of the leading scorers in the Premier League.
However, they still fell short of their goal of winning the competition, and they now want to add more goals to their game to take that extra step towards becoming champions of England.
Gyökeres performed well at Sporting Club last term, while Osimhen has consistently been one of the best strikers since he moved to Napoli.
However, a report in Corriere dello Sport claims the Gunners have decided to focus on Gyökeres and have abandoned their pursuit of Osimhen.
The Nigerian is expected to leave Napoli and has not been playing in pre-season games with them, but Arsenal believes Gyökeres is the best fit for their squad.
They will focus their efforts on adding him to their team in the coming days.
Osimhen and Gyokeres are good strikers, and the Swede is probably the best player for us to sign now.
Oshimen if you ask me . He has performed at a higher level and in multiply seasons
You can guarantee goals from him .
To win the league we need a clinical goal scorer
Am Nugerian and you’re wrong about Osimhen. He’s injury prone, he’s not that clinical, am not even sure that’s his real age. He had just 1 great season. He won’t carry us for more than 2 seasons.
Gyokeres for me any day. He is not only a fantastic finisher, he provides his teammates with the assists. Check out his stats.
Moreover, Osimehn”s “super star” attitude is not what Arsenal need right now. Not another Aubameyang.
That’s what am talking about but pple don’t know him well enough. Gyokeres is way better
I have no idea about these two guys I can only go off stats and clips I suppose if I had to choose I would try to get the fee down to 65m and go with Gyokeres