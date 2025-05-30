Arsenal seems to have decided on their preferred striker as they accelerate talks

Arsenal have spent the past few weeks evaluating their main striker options ahead of the summer transfer window and appear to have reached a decision. The club now seem to be focusing their attention on Benjamin Sesko as the preferred choice to bolster their attacking line.

For the last month, it has been known that the shortlist was down to two names, Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. However, there had been uncertainty regarding which of the two would ultimately be selected to lead the line at the Emirates. Gyokeres has been in impressive form for Sporting Club and brings with him significantly more top-level experience. In contrast, Sesko, who scored 13 league goals for a struggling RB Leipzig side last season, is around five years younger.

Arsenal Focus on Youth and Potential

While Gyokeres could offer more immediate results given his current form and maturity, he appears to be reaching his peak. Arsenal, in contrast, have opted for the younger alternative in Sesko, whose potential for long-term development seems to align better with the club’s strategic outlook. Choosing Sesko reflects a broader commitment to building a team capable of competing over several seasons rather than seeking only short-term gains.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now stepped up their interest and are in talks to secure the striker’s signature. The report indicates that RB Leipzig, who persuaded Sesko to remain at the club for one more season last summer, are now open to allowing him to leave. This, however, is contingent on Arsenal meeting their valuation.

Competition Sparks Urgency

With both Sesko and Gyokeres attracting interest from other clubs, timing is crucial. The transfer market is competitive, and any delays could see Arsenal lose out to rivals. While either player would be a strong addition, securing the chosen target swiftly is essential.

Arsenal’s focus is now firmly on finalising a deal for Sesko. If successful, the club will be adding a promising young striker who has already demonstrated his capabilities at a high level and who may yet develop into one of the top forwards in European football.

