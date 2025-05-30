Arsenal seems to have decided on their preferred striker as they accelerate talks

Arsenal have spent the past few weeks evaluating their main striker options ahead of the summer transfer window and appear to have reached a decision. The club now seem to be focusing their attention on Benjamin Sesko as the preferred choice to bolster their attacking line.
For the last month, it has been known that the shortlist was down to two names, Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. However, there had been uncertainty regarding which of the two would ultimately be selected to lead the line at the Emirates. Gyokeres has been in impressive form for Sporting Club and brings with him significantly more top-level experience. In contrast, Sesko, who scored 13 league goals for a struggling RB Leipzig side last season, is around five years younger.
Arsenal Focus on Youth and Potential
While Gyokeres could offer more immediate results given his current form and maturity, he appears to be reaching his peak. Arsenal, in contrast, have opted for the younger alternative in Sesko, whose potential for long-term development seems to align better with the club’s strategic outlook. Choosing Sesko reflects a broader commitment to building a team capable of competing over several seasons rather than seeking only short-term gains.
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now stepped up their interest and are in talks to secure the striker’s signature. The report indicates that RB Leipzig, who persuaded Sesko to remain at the club for one more season last summer, are now open to allowing him to leave. This, however, is contingent on Arsenal meeting their valuation.
Competition Sparks Urgency
With both Sesko and Gyokeres attracting interest from other clubs, timing is crucial. The transfer market is competitive, and any delays could see Arsenal lose out to rivals. While either player would be a strong addition, securing the chosen target swiftly is essential.
Arsenal’s focus is now firmly on finalising a deal for Sesko. If successful, the club will be adding a promising young striker who has already demonstrated his capabilities at a high level and who may yet develop into one of the top forwards in European football.
Disagree – short term gains (IE a title in 2026) put us in a vastly better position to improve the squad for the next season. We become more attractive to fans and players and it gives us options because we’d be proven winners. The trouble with this longer term thinking is that tomorrow never comes, because players won’t all want to stick around and accept we’re building towards something forever, as they don’t want their careers to pass them by. And when they leave, they’re replaced with other young players with potential, and we continue to be nearly there while they develop and the cycle continues. We’ve seen this before..
At CF in particular, we need someone who can start regularly and be a clear improvement over havertz *right now*. I don’t know for sure, but I’m not convinced sesko is that.
I think this is the right choice and he will fit into our attack far easier.
Sesko is a good striker , can dribble and score great goals but not enough of the ugly goals
So Berta finally gives in to the Spaniard,
This is a gamble none the less, but Arsenal do sport the perfect environment for the youngster to stake his claim
Choosing Sesko over Gyokeres is essentially choosing a development project over the finished article. This is strange considering we need a striker to make an immediate impact from day 1.
Oh well. If Sesko turns out be another Nicolas Pepe, we can go back to low-energy Havertz.