Viktor Gyökeres enjoyed some of his best performances under Ruben Amorim during their time together at Sporting Club which has led many to believe he could be on the move to Manchester United. Amorim, now in charge of the Premier League club, is likely to target players he previously worked with at Sporting, and Gyökeres could be high on that list.

Both Arsenal and Manchester United are currently searching for a striker to bolster their attacking options, with several names reportedly on their radar. While Arsenal have been tracking Gyökeres for a considerable period, they are aware that United’s interest is genuine and that Amorim’s influence could give the Red Devils an edge in the race to sign him.

Ultimately, the decision will rest with Gyökeres himself, who will weigh his options carefully. Given Arsenal’s current stability and their proximity to winning major trophies, the striker may find the prospect of joining the Gunners more appealing than a move to their rivals. According to Football365, Arsenal are now considered the frontrunners for his signature.

The report reveals that Andrea Berta, Arsenal’s new director of football, has already engaged with Gyökeres’ representatives regarding a potential summer move, and the club is confident that he will opt for a move to North London over a transfer to Manchester United.

Gyökeres has been in exceptional form, and his addition could provide Arsenal with the clinical striker they need to enhance their attacking capabilities. This could ultimately lead to the team winning more trophies, making his potential arrival a key component in their ongoing success.