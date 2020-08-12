Arsenal seen as the only team that can land Barcelona outcast

Arsenal has reportedly pulled out of the running for Philippe Coutinho, however, the Gunners remain Barcelona’s only hope of offloading the former Liverpool man.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2018 and that has turned out to be one of the worst decisions ever made by the Spanish giants.

The attacking midfielder struggled to justify the huge transfer fee that Barca spent on him and they have now given up on him ever reaching his full potential with them.

The Catalans sent him out on loan this season, hoping that Bayern Munich will make the loan deal permanent, but the Germans have refused to do that.

It means that he will now have to look for a new team after his contract with the Bavarians ends.

Spanish paper, Sports via Sports Witness claims that Barcelona sees Mikel Arteta’s side as the team that can help them solve the problem of getting a new home for him.

The report claims that the Brazilian wants to leave and that Barcelona also has no plans for him for next season.

They are keen to find a solution to the problem this summer and they are working closely with his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who is close to Arsenal’s top officials to get the deal over the line.