Arsenal seen as the only team that can land Barcelona outcast

Arsenal has reportedly pulled out of the running for Philippe Coutinho, however, the Gunners remain Barcelona’s only hope of offloading the former Liverpool man.
Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2018 and that has turned out to be one of the worst decisions ever made by the Spanish giants.
The attacking midfielder struggled to justify the huge transfer fee that Barca spent on him and they have now given up on him ever reaching his full potential with them.
The Catalans sent him out on loan this season, hoping that Bayern Munich will make the loan deal permanent, but the Germans have refused to do that.
It means that he will now have to look for a new team after his contract with the Bavarians ends.
Spanish paper, Sports via Sports Witness claims that Barcelona sees Mikel Arteta’s side as the team that can help them solve the problem of getting a new home for him.
The report claims that the Brazilian wants to leave and that Barcelona also has no plans for him for next season.
They are keen to find a solution to the problem this summer and they are working closely with his agent, Kia Joorabchian, who is close to Arsenal’s top officials to get the deal over the line.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Once you accept notification s it creates a cookie in your browser. You need to go into setting on said browser. Look for notifications, and turn off the ones you don’t want
Firstly, isn’t about time that people faced facts about why no other clubs are interested in Coutinho?
Secondly isn’t it time that people expressed concern about the relationship of Arsenal FC with Kia Joorabchian and that he is trying to get this highly priced player to Arsenal?
PC is not known for being a hard worker, nor someone who tracks back AND MA insists thatall his players work ferociously hard on the pitch, which is one(of several) reasons that Ozil is now completely dropped from future plans.
Barca will never let a player of PC ‘s quality leave for peanuts and anyway Arsenal have already allocated or at least planned, their “not even peanuts summer funds”. For those reasons, Coutinho to Arsenal is a non starter and always was, IMO.
As for “reports” and what they say, take such nonsense with a huge pinch of salt. Oh yes, PC may well want out and Barca may well want him out. But that means nothing without a club willing and able to buy.
A ” report” could accurately state that I want a mansion in Monte Carlo. BUT THAT IS EQUALLY MEANINGLESS TOO, UNLESS I WIN THE EURO LOTTERY!
Anyway , the word “report” is a euphemism for a made up lie, most of the time. It is as meaningless as saying “a spokesman said” Get real, those naive readers who buy into this nonsense!