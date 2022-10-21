Arsenal sees Frenchman as an alternative to Gabriel

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for French defender Evan Ndicka in recent days and it has now been revealed that they are targetting him as an alternative to Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian has established himself as the first choice at the Emirates alongside William Saliba.

However, he is the only top left-footed centre-back at the Emirates after Pablo Mari left on loan to Monza.

Arsenal has been successful for most of this season and will want to continue it next term.

That will require them to add newer players to their current squad and one of their targets is Ndicka.

Standard Sport says the Eintracht Frankfurt man is considered the best man to compete with Gabriel for a starting spot at the Emirates.

He helped the Germans win the Europa League last season and has been a part of their team in the Champions League this term.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ndicka has been one of the finest young defenders for some time now and could do a good job at Arsenal.

Because he would be a free agent in the summer, we will not have to spend much money on a top centre-back.

However, he would be spoilt for choice and might want playing guarantees before he agrees to join us.

