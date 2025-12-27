Arsenal sees off Brighton 2-1 to reclaim top spot

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-1 in a hard fought Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. Brighton are not a side that can be taken lightly, as they thrive on causing problems for top teams, and Arsenal were fully aware of the challenge they faced.
It did not take long for the Gunners to demonstrate why they sit at the top of the Premier League table, with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring. Brighton’s bold approach gave Arsenal belief that further chances would come, provided they remained disciplined at the back and avoided conceding themselves.
Arsenal largely controlled the contest leading up to half time, although Brighton showed glimpses of danger on the break. Despite Arsenal’s dominance, the scoreline remained tight, and Brighton stayed firmly in the contest as the teams went into the interval.
Arsenal Control the Early Phases
The Gunners began the second half with confidence and soon doubled their advantage through an own goal. That moment increased the tempo of the game, as Brighton responded with greater intensity in an effort to force Mikel Arteta’s side into mistakes. Arsenal continued to press forward, seeking to put the match beyond doubt, while remaining alert to Brighton’s threat on the counter.
Brighton’s persistence paid off when Diego Gomez pulled a goal back, raising the tension inside the stadium. The visitors sensed an opportunity and pushed for an equaliser, forcing Arsenal to defend resolutely during the closing stages.
Late Pressure and Narrow Victory
Arsenal continued to look for another goal, but their attacking intent left them exposed at times. Brighton took advantage of the space, testing the Gunners repeatedly, and Arsenal were ultimately grateful to David Raya, whose composure helped them see the match through.
The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory for Arsenal in a match that highlighted both their attacking quality and their resilience under pressure. It was a demanding afternoon, but the Gunners did enough to secure another important win as they continue their push at the top of the Premier League.
Hincapie robbed the ball, then Odegaard made an excellent shot
Rice produced a very good corner kick that forced Rutter make an own goal, but he was caught napping on Brighton’s second goal
Martinelli missed a sitter and Jesus is obviously way more skilled than Gyokeres for the CF role, but both Jesus and Gyokeres should be shipped out after the season ends
Calafiori should also be send back to Italy in June next year, because of his injuries. We can’t keep injury-prone players in our squad if we want to win major trophies, no matter how talented the player is
I think we should focus on current season and not on shipping players out next summer. Leave that for next summer. Its pointless and very negative thinking especially after winning
Let’s support all our players this season and hope they all improve
Forgot to mention that Raya made a world class save that made us keep the three points
@Gai I don’t know how firm Arteta is with his players. He seem to also harbour some sentiments for some players. We can’t seat here blaming only the players.
IMO, the players that played against CPalace played with more purpose. Why won’t the coach bring in Madueke instead of allowing Saka to play full 90 minutes? He will still play Villa game..
Our forward players aren’t doing enough they aren’t clinical when they get chances. Saka, Gyokeres & Matinelli.
I’m sure Arteta has his favorite players. But Madueke could play ahead of Saka against Aston Villa, since Saka played for ninety minutes today
“Brighton’s second goal”😀. Stop that!
Yeah it was supposed to be “Brighton’s goal”
How are we going to get 3 points off Aston Villa like this
Those one’s won’t let us off the hook
Something’s off with the team
Maybe we should start with Gyokeres
Jesus clearly makes us more dangerous than him
The Guy offers way way too little
Seems it needs to be on a plate for him to score – but asides scoring, he doesn’t bring much at-all
A 2-1 day. Liverpool, City and Arsenal. Will it be another 2-1 in the next match between Chelsea and Villa?
Jesus & Martineli has to start against Aston Villa, to give rest to the tiring lads and add energy to the outfit put put.
The 2 – 1 score line flatters the visitor
Merino out on his feet, knackered, no norgaard whats the story? He was motm against Palace. Arteta is one strange egg
Rice and Saka look exhausted.
Subs too late, can’t blame busy schedules (which every top team has) when you have a bench like ours and your first change is after 70th minute
Not sure why Norgaard isn’t used more, he controls a game so well
In Wrightys words, its not happening for us this season if we continue like this
Great first half ,probably should have been 2-3 nil up .
Second half ,desperate football per usual.
Everytime go into a shell and let opponents come back into it ,luck will soon run out .
For someone who has been spoken about in the gods of football tactics Arteta does seem to struggle tactically closing games out .
We won yes but dam it was a hard view .
3 points and a win. But boy do we like to make it harder than it should be. Rice was great first half not so second, Odergaard played one of his better games, Saka played ok but lack of quality and vision, stopped a better game. We are trying to control the ball and opposition but we are missing the chances to open up teams by doing it. It obviously works to a point but it also (as seen today) causes us unnecessary pressure when it breaks down and we haven’t pushed the opposition back, when we had the chance. We can not win the league playing this style of football. It has to improve but at the moment, saying too much is futile because we are top of the league. Thats worked, I can’t see it working all season. It needs to change and we need to being more forceful and not controlling. Great save from Raya to keep us top of the league.
Saka needs to be told to lower his selfishness and be a team player more. He wasn’t that kind of a player really where did it come from?
The amount of time the ball was in the air. It was just being wacked out of defence with no purpose other than to clear.