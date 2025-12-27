Arsenal sees off Brighton 2-1 to reclaim top spot

Arsenal beat Brighton 2-1 in a hard fought Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. Brighton are not a side that can be taken lightly, as they thrive on causing problems for top teams, and Arsenal were fully aware of the challenge they faced.

It did not take long for the Gunners to demonstrate why they sit at the top of the Premier League table, with Martin Odegaard opening the scoring. Brighton’s bold approach gave Arsenal belief that further chances would come, provided they remained disciplined at the back and avoided conceding themselves.

Arsenal largely controlled the contest leading up to half time, although Brighton showed glimpses of danger on the break. Despite Arsenal’s dominance, the scoreline remained tight, and Brighton stayed firmly in the contest as the teams went into the interval.

Arsenal Control the Early Phases

The Gunners began the second half with confidence and soon doubled their advantage through an own goal. That moment increased the tempo of the game, as Brighton responded with greater intensity in an effort to force Mikel Arteta’s side into mistakes. Arsenal continued to press forward, seeking to put the match beyond doubt, while remaining alert to Brighton’s threat on the counter.

Brighton’s persistence paid off when Diego Gomez pulled a goal back, raising the tension inside the stadium. The visitors sensed an opportunity and pushed for an equaliser, forcing Arsenal to defend resolutely during the closing stages.

Late Pressure and Narrow Victory

Arsenal continued to look for another goal, but their attacking intent left them exposed at times. Brighton took advantage of the space, testing the Gunners repeatedly, and Arsenal were ultimately grateful to David Raya, whose composure helped them see the match through.

The final whistle confirmed a 2-1 victory for Arsenal in a match that highlighted both their attacking quality and their resilience under pressure. It was a demanding afternoon, but the Gunners did enough to secure another important win as they continue their push at the top of the Premier League.