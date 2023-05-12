Arsenal selling Academy graduates like Balogun and Patino is all just part of the game

Arsenal selling academy players is a part of the game and not the end of the road

As the Gunners Hale End academy players go through the ranks, they all dream of playing with the first team. That dream may not come true, and they have to embrace the reality that they may not play for the Arsenal. They have to move on and find greener pastures elsewhere. For the club, these players may not fit the system yet, or at all in the future, but they can move these players on, and they can get an opportunity to succeed elsewhere, like Joe Willock and Gnabry.

With the likes of Patino, Norton-Cuffy and Balogun having good loan spells, they are great assets that can be moved on, and probably at a good price, especially Balogun. Players like Miguel Azeez, Omar Rekik with other subpar loan spells may struggle to find a new club, but will find a place to land eventually. For Arsenal, the aim is to sell players that are old enough to play first team football, to clear space for the younger academy players ready to move up, and to generate funds to train the upcoming youngsters.

The Hale End has been producing a lot of talent, and it is no different for the next generation of academy players. The likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly and Rosiak are ready to move up to the next level. Arsenal should be able to move on the older academy players for the players to progress and for the reserve team to build with new talent.

Academy players moving on is a part of the game. If there are no opportunities at the Emirates, they should be allowed to thrive elsewhere. When they do find success elsewhere, it does not stop them from returning to the Emirates.

We the fans, take pride of former players when they do well wherever they are, because they will always be Arsenal through and through.

Vuyo Mataka

