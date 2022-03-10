Why Arsenal selling Aubameyang has worked out well for everyone

I have been on the fence as regards to Aubameyang situation at Arsenal and regardless of how it all came down to this we can’t change the fact that it is what it is.

Here is the reason why I strongly believe that all parties (Auba move to Barcelona) have fared well.

Arsenal have improved on the pitch since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left for FC Barcelona. But so have Barcelona. It has been a rare example of a high profile transfer borne out of toxicity that has worked out for all three parties involved.

Until Aubameyang’s last game for Arsenal on December 6th, a 2:1 loss to Everton – Arsenal ranked 12th in the league for goals scored per 90 minutes and average possession. They were also 8th in the xG table.

But since his move to FC Barcelona, they have almost doubled the number of goals they score per game, averaging 2.1 before their 3:2 win over Watford.

Mikel Arteta’s side is also keeping the ball better, with an average of 56.4 per cent possession since Aubameyang left.

Their xG has also more than doubled, from 1.2 to 3 expected goals per game. Put simply, they are a better attacking side in every department, with Lacazette leading the line and Aubameyang out of the club.

The move has also worked for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has scored five goals for FC Barcelona already in a team now thriving under Xavi’s management.

FC Barcelona has now won four of their last five league games after signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Arsenal boasts the same record without him. A rare example of a high profile working out for everyone involved.

