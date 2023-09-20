Arsenal send a message out across Europe with devastating opening night win

Arsenal have come racing out the blocks to beat PSV by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline to get their return to the Champions League off to the perfect start.
The Gunners were ahead inside the opening eight minutes of play, and never looked back as they continued to show exactly why they are one of the teams to watch in this season’s edition of the competition.
Bukayo Saka was the man to get our show on the road, latching onto the rebound after Martin Odegaard forced the save from Benitez in the opposition goal, and Jesus should really have made it two moments later when breaking through in on goal. We didn’t have to wait too long to see our lead doubled however, with Saka cutting it back across the edge of the box into Leandro Trossard who powered it low and hard into the bottom corner.
Our number nine did find the net next as we continued to punish our rivals for their attempts to attack in numbers, and we went into the break 3-0 up and flying.
We appeared to slow things down after the break however, whether that was down to the manager wanting to preserve energy ahead of the North London Derby this weekend or just reduce the risk of the comeback, and we were allowing our rivals very little of the ball to try and get themselves back into the game. Oleks Zinchenko and our three goalscorers from the first half were replaced as we looked to give the likes of Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho and Reiss Nelson some game time, likely with the weekend’s clash in mind, but it was our captain who made it four.
We hit our rivals on the counter once again, and the move had looked to have broken down when ESR had overhit his through ball, but we managed to control the ball and get back into a dangerous position for the Norwegian to find space to get his shot away.
I must admit, I had some reservations about our side going into tonight’s clash, but those were quickly dashed by the early goal, and now have so much excitement about the remainder of the competition, and cannot wait to see just how far we can go this year.
Can we go all the way under Arteta?
Patrick
Havertz best game for arsenal so far.
Our attackers got the goals. Captain Fantastic You beauty. Good performance and good start to the champions league. COYG…
North London Derby next. Let’s Go..
Yes Havertz had a strong game. Keep the faith.
I thought Haverz was the only disappointment on the night. Never really got involved and looked off the pace. I expect more than he gave tonight.
Brilliant performance,well done boys
It was a highly entertaining game. PSV let Odegaard make diagonal passes and Zinchenko do playmaking
Arsenal made plenty of mistakes in the first 35 minutes of the game, but PSV’s defense was awful and they chose to play openly at the Emirates. Man City or Liverpool would’ve capitalized on our mistakes in the first half
Nonetheless, our attackers finished PSV off. Hopefully Odegaard will be fit to play in NLD
A very good game.
Odegaard is a fantastic player and for most people currently one of the world’s great midfielders.
Remarkably, on JA, we are told that he can’t be compared to Bellingham simply because the latter plays for Real Madrid.
His physicality can’t be compared with Bellingham’s, but he’s certainly more creative, technical and rare
That’s the way to announce yourselves back in the CL. That’s the way to play football. The front line of Saka, Odergaard, Jesus, and especially Trossard were unplayable. Yes, PSV were very naive at the back and overall, but you can see they have some very good players, and it will be a big test out there. We just blew them away att home, and stopped their own steam train. Very good watch tonight.
Gabriel and Willie Saliba, Leo Trossard, Bukayo and Gabby Jesus…..all top notch. Oh I forgot Odes and Declan Rice…..my word, and they will all get better!!!!!! 😂😂😂😉😉😉
Dont forget Zinchenko.
Harvairtz- as the odd TNT match commentator insisted on calling him- had his best game by a distance so far.
Great all round team perf and RAYA looks the real business.
Odegaard, sensational again. And as for Rice baby, well the crowd reception said it all. To demolish a good team who are unbeaten in 26 matches says it all. Even Dan kit MIGHT praise the manager, if it goes on like this, though I am not holding my breath!
Job well done in terms of making a statement. Can’t comment on individual performances because couldn’t watch game. This is the perfect group for our coach and players to settle into Champions League football as all our opponents including the specialists Seville are Europa league level however it’s up to Arsenal to demonstrate that we are a different class
Great result tonight and hope we can carry it on into the NLD on Sunday. I thought Saliba and Trossard were outstanding but a lot of good performances all round. With PSV pressing so high it was difficult for Raya to play out short from the back but he made up for it with some superb long kicks to our forwards. Looking forward to Sunday!
Great performance, wished either,two or all of Havertz,Vieira,Nelson and ESR got a goal or assist to giddy up their acts like their first pick mates. hopefully they get to do that in cup and some league games, Raya is a top goalie, Trossard out of this world with his goal and assist,Jesus passionate,saka ever on the move,Odegaard captain fantastic,Saliba and Gabriel rock solid,Rice the marshall,Zinchenko the orchestrator. All in all it was a brilliant performance from the lads, more to surely come enroute to our CL glory bid. COYG!!!
Arsenal started out the champions league opening tie as a nervous wreck.
Maybe our lock of involvement for over six years made the Wednesday night feeling strange, but when the Arsenal juggernaut get going they were rampant.
Havertz played well without actually scoring, but a fan needs to take a pair of slippers for our captain to don in midfield
Excellent start to being back in the champions league. It’s ridiculous some people on here want the likes of Rice and Saka benched in our first game in seven years, that’s what we signed him for , nights like this. The coach did bring on substitutes a bit early for 30/20 minutes run outs. If and when the group is wrapped up and he doesn’t rotate heavily then we can question him .
It’s only one game, and it was PSV at home! Europe’s elites won’t exactly be quivering in their boots.
That said, you can only beat whats in front of you, and it was an excellent performance! Fantastic start to our campaign.
Dare I say Trossard is more potent than Martinelli
Dare i say, why the heck was Trossard sat on the bench at the end of last season. Would we have seen Trossard tonight, if Martinelli wasn’t injured? The guy is talented and he deserves to play.
Best game of the season. Fabio Viera is one of the players to watch in the coming years.