Arsenal send impressive youngster on loan to League one side

Arsenal has allowed Zech Medley to join League One side, Gillingham on loan for the whole of next season.

The young Englishman broke into the Arsenal first team last season. However, he was unable to build on that in the just-concluded campaign and he made just one appearance on the bench in the Europa League.

Seeing that his career development needs more game time, the Gunners have agreed that he should join the English side for the rest of the upcoming season.

The 6ft 5in youngster is one of the players that the club thinks highly of and they will hope that this loan move will be beneficial to his development and help to fast track his readiness for the first team.

Announcing the move on their website, manager Steve Evans said: “We are delighted that Zech has joined us.

“The lad has taken his time, spoken to numerous clubs and he is a superb addition.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of Mikel Arteta and his staff at Arsenal for agreeing that Zech should continue his education here.

“He is actually a Medway boy, he went to school in Gillingham and his family still live here, in many ways he is one of our own.”

Arsenal has developed the reputation for giving chances to youngsters over the years, however, they are currently struggling in defence and they will want to land just experienced defenders to help them next season.