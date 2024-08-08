Arsenal send statement to EPL rivals after destroying German Invincibles Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal prove point that they’re prepared to fight for Premier League title next season after beating German giants Bayer Leverkusen
Last night Arsenal showed that they’re ready to beat Manchester City to the Premiership title after their pre-season victory against Bayer Leverkusen.
The Gunners were already 3-0 up at halftime before eventually trouncing the Germans 4-1 come the end of the 90 minutes with four different goal-scorers contributing to glory. Within ten minutes of play Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard had already put Arteta’s Arsenal two goals to the good before Gabriel Jesus slotted in the third after 38 minutes before Kai Havertz slid in the final strike on 65 minutes.
Despite it being deemed as only a “friendly” Arsenal were up against The Black and Reds who are the current reigning Bundesliga heroes who went the whole 2023/24 league campaign undefeated as champions! In fact to sum up just how impressive Arsenals triumph was against Xabi Alonso’s men they went 50 games unbeaten in all competitions in April before claiming the German Cup 1-0 in late May over FC Kaiserslautern to seal the double.
This shows the total capacity of the current Arsenal squad who have set the bar high going into the start of the Premier League season after their impressive win yesterday. Even Alonso declared after the demoralising defeat that his team endured that surely Arsenal must be up there come next May;” Arsenal for sure it’s not just last year, they have been creating a project, Mikel is leading a great team at a great club, they are going to be challenging with the big ones for sure. City will be there, Liverpool are coming with other ones as well.”
The Gunners narrowly lost the title on the final day last season by two points to Manchester City despite winning their final must win game against Everton. Arsenal also lost the title the previous year in 2023 after being at the top of the Premiership for most of the campaign to The Citizens yet again!
After seeing Arsenal round up a team which hasn’t tasted defeat in the league for over a year surely now they have what it takes to win 2024/25 Premiership title?
Either way we shall hope and pray for 38 Premier League matchdays!
Liam Harding
It was an amazing display, but Jesus would most likely get injured again, Nketiah would likely leave and Trossard isn’t getting any younger
I hope we can sell more players next week, so we’d be able to sign the new ones
Great display absolutely no argument about that at all, but it was a FRIENDLY (with not even a small egg-cup size trophy at stake).
There is no comparison between that game and the games in the upcoming PL season. Anyway, Arsenal lost their previous friendly (against Liverpool, on the tour) so what does that bode for 2024-25?
I think we’ll get a better idea of where the title may be headed after about 10 games or so of the “real thing”.
Well, “friendlies” against LP and MU are not played like the clubs are friendly but it appeared that Neverkusen (oops, old habits are hard to break) seemed to be treating the game quite differently as their preseason is just getting underway.
That’s all very nice but pre-season friendlies are meaningless and have never been a good guide to anything during the season. But it is nice. And hopefully it will generate some good vibes for the start of the real action. And hopefully there will be more signings before then!!!!!!!!!!
Preseason friendlies are NOT meaningless. In fact tyey are important and necessary.
Players need practice before the start of the season. Also it gives new players a chance to get acquainted with and practice with their new team. Also the Manager can watch and study the young and new players playing for positions and looking at strengths and weaknesses etc
I think “meaningless” in the sense that they don’t forecast, indicate, or whatever any likely pattern of success (or otherwise) when the “real” games start.
I seem to recall that in his later years, Arsene’s teams usually did very well in pre-season friendlies (he even created The Emirates Cup so we could win that) but as we know Arsenal didn’t actually win much silverware afterwards.
They are, as you say, a good testing ground though.
Calling that a statement to rivals is a bit over the top. Got to bare in mind Leverkusen are only just into their pre season. It was a good performance from Arsenal. Some good passages of play. But nothing to wet your pants over. Zinchenko should be in the midfield. That’s what I took from the overall match
Pjennings
Thoroughly agree with your post with one tiny caveat. I wasn’t aware of where BL were in their preseason but Arsenal weren’t exactly going for broke. I know you have enormous experience but would you say that they treated the game more like a training exercise or are they one season wonder? . Leverkusen looked out of sorts from my perspective
Yes, BL certainly looked out of sorts – very much like I thought Arsenal did in the first match of their recent US tour against Bournemouth.
However, despite their crushing defeat I’d be surprised if BL weren’t fighting hard to retain the German title in 2024-25. They’ll face stiff competition from Bayern Munich though as losing a single title in twelve years is obviously unacceptable.
Hi Sue. Will be interesting as to how Bayern Leverkusen go this coming season. I’m more curious as to how Bayern Munich will go with Company as new coach. Wasn’t going to watch this match. We’ve just got back from France, and someone suggest we watch the match. Being a glutten for punishment I paid the subscription so we could watch it. I couldn’t really get into the match. But I was impressed with Zinchenko. He’s an accident waiting to happen in defence,,, but he’s quite handy in the midfield. The 17th is when the business starts up. While at the Olympic Games, alot of people getting around in Arsenal jerseys. Anyway, cheers to you Sue
It was from pre season we knew arsenal were going to challenge for d epl last season.yea pre season isn’t a yard stick for how the season is gonna look
But it gives the team a sense of direction if it does well in such games
Imagine if we were whalop in the game so fans would have been calling for the head of d manager or some players, winning gives momentom, it was a good feeling arsenal won emphatically
Coyg💪
