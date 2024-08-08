Arsenal send statement to EPL rivals after destroying German Invincibles Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal prove point that they’re prepared to fight for Premier League title next season after beating German giants Bayer Leverkusen

Last night Arsenal showed that they’re ready to beat Manchester City to the Premiership title after their pre-season victory against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Gunners were already 3-0 up at halftime before eventually trouncing the Germans 4-1 come the end of the 90 minutes with four different goal-scorers contributing to glory. Within ten minutes of play Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard had already put Arteta’s Arsenal two goals to the good before Gabriel Jesus slotted in the third after 38 minutes before Kai Havertz slid in the final strike on 65 minutes.

Despite it being deemed as only a “friendly” Arsenal were up against The Black and Reds who are the current reigning Bundesliga heroes who went the whole 2023/24 league campaign undefeated as champions! In fact to sum up just how impressive Arsenals triumph was against Xabi Alonso’s men they went 50 games unbeaten in all competitions in April before claiming the German Cup 1-0 in late May over FC Kaiserslautern to seal the double.

This shows the total capacity of the current Arsenal squad who have set the bar high going into the start of the Premier League season after their impressive win yesterday. Even Alonso declared after the demoralising defeat that his team endured that surely Arsenal must be up there come next May;” Arsenal for sure it’s not just last year, they have been creating a project, Mikel is leading a great team at a great club, they are going to be challenging with the big ones for sure. City will be there, Liverpool are coming with other ones as well.”

The Gunners narrowly lost the title on the final day last season by two points to Manchester City despite winning their final must win game against Everton. Arsenal also lost the title the previous year in 2023 after being at the top of the Premiership for most of the campaign to The Citizens yet again!

After seeing Arsenal round up a team which hasn’t tasted defeat in the league for over a year surely now they have what it takes to win 2024/25 Premiership title?

Either way we shall hope and pray for 38 Premier League matchdays!

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.