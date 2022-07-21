Arsenal sending an important message to Saka suitors reckons Kevin Campbell

Kevin Campbell has praised Bukayo Saka for his incredible consistency since he broke into the Arsenal first team.

The attacker is one of the most important players at the Emirates, and the current team is being built around him.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are circling, and they will look to add him to their squad at the first chance they get.

He signed a contract extension at the Emirates until 2024, and he has just over two years left on it.

There have been talk that he could leave to join a more successful club, but Arsenal is also in talks to tie him down to a new deal.

Campbell believes it is the right to do, and they are sending an important message to his suitors.

He tells Football Insider: “This young man has outplayed two contracts. He was player of the season two seasons ago and he was player of the season last year.

“You have to remember he is 20 years old. It is incredible consistency. Arsenal have not had too many top performers in that time but he has been the outstanding player even when they have played well.

“To secure him to a new contract sends out a message to everybody else. Liverpool and Man City are not stupid. They know what kind of player this guy is. Of course they want him in their side.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is hard to think about this Arsenal team without Saka, and he is an important part of our current rebuild.

The England international will impress at any club he joins, but we might never be able to replace him if we allow him to leave.

