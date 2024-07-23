Arsenal sending scouts to check on Gyokeres fitness before making bid

The speculation that the Gunners will recruit a top striker to compete with Kai Havertz for the Arsenal attacking post appears to have died off in recent weeks. An intriguing hint about Arsenal’s move to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes has just surfaced.

A report by Correio da Manha suggests that Arsenal has revived interest in Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres. Gyokeres, with 58 G/A (43 goals and 15 assists), was the most productive player for a squad that competes in Europe’s top five leagues. He was unquestionably a player whose performance deserved a big move this summer, but it hasn’t. The Portuguese side’s insistence that the Swedish striker can only go for his £84 million release clause has given none of his suitors reason to try to sign him.

Arsenal could still try to clinch the Gyokeres deal, since Correio da Manha reports that they will send scouts to watch the striker play in pre-season. Gyokeres underwent minor knee surgery this summer, prompting the Gunners to monitor his preseason performance before making a transfer decision.

Sporting Lisbon are to face Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in pre-season friendlies over the coming week, games in which Arsenal scouts are set to attend to get a closer look at Gyokeres (that’s if he plays in those games).

Could Gyokeres be the headline Arsenal signing that caps the Gunners’ 2024 summer business? The gooners should be hopeful.

Sam P

