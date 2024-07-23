Arsenal sending scouts to check on Gyokeres fitness before making bid

The speculation that the Gunners will recruit a top striker to compete with Kai Havertz for the Arsenal attacking post appears to have died off in recent weeks. An intriguing hint about Arsenal’s move to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes has just surfaced.
A report by Correio da Manha suggests that Arsenal has revived interest in Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres. Gyokeres, with 58 G/A (43 goals and 15 assists), was the most productive player for a squad that competes in Europe’s top five leagues. He was unquestionably a player whose performance deserved a big move this summer, but it hasn’t. The Portuguese side’s insistence that the Swedish striker can only go for his £84 million release clause has given none of his suitors reason to try to sign him.
Arsenal could still try to clinch the Gyokeres deal, since Correio da Manha reports that they will send scouts to watch the striker play in pre-season. Gyokeres underwent minor knee surgery this summer, prompting the Gunners to monitor his preseason performance before making a transfer decision.
Sporting Lisbon are to face Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in pre-season friendlies over the coming week, games in which Arsenal scouts are set to attend to get a closer look at Gyokeres (that’s if he plays in those games).
Could Gyokeres be the headline Arsenal signing that caps the Gunners’ 2024 summer business? The gooners should be hopeful.
Sam P
minor knee surgery, how many zillion did they want again? I’m hoping that famous phrase from P.T. Barnum isn’t applicable here
From the look of things,there really is no stand-out striker out there in as much as fans are clamouring for one. The available ones are not proven enough/risky or just too costly. In my opinion,Arsenal should invest in a wide player for the attack because there are excellent options available in the market. They can go back for Sesko next year if he continues developing his obvious talent.That said,if a market opportunity arises for a quality striker,they should go for it.
Does fortune favour the brave or is it he who dares wins. There is a big gamble on three fronts:
1. Is he a croc?
2. Is he a one season wonder?
3. Will he fail to take his impressive form from a lower league to a higher more competitive league.
If the answer is no to all 3, then he will become a great Arsenal striker should we get him.
is this the same quality local Portuguese outlet that has twice claimed a deal for Gyrokeres was all but done?
it is very interesting that given half the teams on the planet seem to be in for strikers, including Man U, Liverpool and Newcastle who all recently spent big on strikers, that no-one seems in for Gyrokeres, outside this ropey outlet not one bid or approach reported…
If Arsenal could negotiate a much lower cost than his reported £84m release clause, I’d go for him.
His stats are unassailable; and his tutelage in the tough English Championship could be another plus for him
What I like about him most is that he not only scores goals, he assists them; which could make him invaluable playing besides our other goal scorers