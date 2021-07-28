Arsenal sends 19-year-old forward to Germany on loan

Arsenal has sent Nikolaj Moller to German 3.Liga side FC Viktoria Koln on loan for the 2021/2022 campaign as he looks to gain valuable first-team experience, the club has announced.

The 19-year-old Swede only joined the Gunners last October, but he formed a fine striking partnership with Folarin Balogun in the Arsenal Under23 squad.

He scored eight times and assisted three for the Under 23s and would now look to gain valuable first-team experience in Germany.

Several top quality strikers including his strike partner, Balogun block the path to the first team at the Emirates.

He scored on his PL2 debut against Manchester City last season and ended the campaign by scoring in consecutive matches.

He will hope to carry that form into the new campaign and playing regular first-team in Germany will make him an even better attacker when he returns.

Arsenal has at least four first-team strikers in their squad at the moment and they are interested in Tammy Abraham.

Their interest in the Chelsea man means that Mikel Arteta is prepared to sacrifice any of the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette as they have enter the last year of their current contracts.

The club is also strengthening other parts of their squad and it will be interesting to see how it looks when the transfer window closes.