Arsenal sends 20-year-old on loan to Scottish league

Arsenal has continued to do some terrific business in this transfer window, and the Gunners will do more before it closes.

Mikel Arteta has added some impressive players to his squad, but he has also allowed some to leave, most especially the deadwood and youth team players.

The Gunners are now prepared to allow even more youngsters to leave them temporarily.

Football Scotland reports that they are sending Ryan Alebiosu to Kilmarnock on loan for the rest of this season.

The 20-year-old has developed well at the club’s academy, and he now needs regular senior team football.

Mikel Arteta’s squad is overloaded and there is no space for them to give him chances this season.

They have now agreed for him to move to the Scottish club on loan for the rest of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our academy has some of the finest young players in it now, but only a handful of them can ever make it into the first team directly.

A good number have to go out on loan, develop themselves further and return to the club to get chances.

Alebiosu will hope his loan deal pays off, and he returns as a much better player.