Arsenal sends a clear message to AC Milan about possible transfer

Arsenal could allow up to two players to leave for AC Milan this summer, but the club has pushed back strongly after the Italians expressed interest in a third. With a new manager at the helm, Milan are preparing their squad for the upcoming campaign by targeting players with Premier League experience.

One of the names heavily linked with a move to the San Siro is Oleksandr Zinchenko. Arsenal appear willing to part ways with the Ukrainian, and recent reports have made clear that he is among those expected to be made available for transfer.

Kiwior Exit Still Under Discussion

AC Milan have also revived their interest in Jakub Kiwior, a player they have monitored for several windows. The Polish international is widely viewed as one of the most dependable backup defenders in the Premier League and has regularly impressed when called upon to fill in for injured first-choice players.

While Arsenal would prefer to keep Kiwior as part of their defensive rotation, there is a possibility that he could seek a move away if his playing time does not increase. Milan would be among the most suitable destinations, and they remain well-positioned to secure a deal should the defender decide to pursue more consistent minutes elsewhere.

Arsenal Issue Warning Over Calafiori

According to Mirror Football, Milan took their interest further by asking about Riccardo Calafiori during initial talks. The Gunners immediately dismissed the approach, making it clear that the Italian is not available. The report adds that Calafiori is also content with his position at the Emirates and has no desire to leave the club at this stage of his career.

Arsenal views Calafiori as a key component of their future plans, and their firm stance suggests they are unwilling to entertain any offers regardless of the level of interest. As transfer activity continues to develop across Europe, the Gunners appear determined to retain the core of their squad while making only strategic adjustments.

