Arsenal sends a message to Inter Milan about key player

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Riccardo Calafiori at the end of the season, with suggestions that the defender could be open to a return to Italy. However, Arsenal appear to have no intention of sanctioning such a move.

Calafiori has proven to be an excellent addition to the Arsenal squad since he arrived from Bologna. His consistent performances have quickly established him as a key figure within the team, and he has been deployed as the club’s first-choice left back since the beginning of the current campaign, moving ahead of Myles Lewis-Skelly in the pecking order.

Arsenal Determined to Keep Key Player

The Italian defender’s influence extends beyond club football, as he is also regarded as an important player for the Italy national team. This prominence has naturally attracted interest from Serie A, with Inter Milan viewing a potential return to Italy as an opportunity to strengthen their squad.

Despite this, Arsenal’s stance is firm. As reported by Football Insider, the club has made it clear that Calafiori is not available for transfer, effectively ruling out any possibility of a summer departure from the Emirates Stadium. This position reflects the high regard in which he is held internally.

Long-Term Plans at the Emirates

Arsenal are focused on building a competitive squad capable of sustained success, and retaining their most important players is central to that strategy. Calafiori is considered part of that core group, and the club has no plans to offload him at the end of the season.

While Inter Milan may believe that a return to Serie A could appeal to the player, any attempt to negotiate a transfer is likely to prove unsuccessful. Arsenal’s priority remains maintaining stability within the squad, and Calafiori’s continued presence is viewed as essential to achieving their long-term objectives.