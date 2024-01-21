Arsenal sends a message to loanee after extending his Derby stay

Tyreece John-Jules is set to continue his season at Derby County after Arsenal agreed to extend his loan deal with them until the end of the term.

He was initially on loan at the club for six months and was out of action for around three months.

He has recovered, and all parties have decided that continuing his spell at Derby is the best for the striker.

The Gunners have now allowed him to return to the Rams until the end of the term, and Derby Telegraph quotes them sending a message to the 22-year-old saying:

“We wish Tyreece all the best for the second half of the season at Derby County and look forward to seeing his continued development.”

Derby boss Paul Warne added: “He is staying until the end of the season which is good because we are getting more game time out of him. He will play a big part going forward.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

John-Jules has had a good few weeks at Derby, which is why we are allowing him to return there.

He needs game time to ensure he picks up some momentum and scores a lot of goals.

If that happens, he could find a club in the Championship or Premier League to join next term because he is not good enough for our first team right now.

