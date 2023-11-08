Arsenal sends a scout to watch 24-year-old Turkish star

Arsenal is watching Turkish talent Ferdi Kadıoğlu and had a scout at his recent match to watch him.

The 24-year-old plays for Fenerbahce and is adept at playing as a right-back, a left-back and in midfield.

The Gunners are in the market for new players and will improve their options when the transfer window reopens.

This makes Kadıoğlu a player of interest to them as one of the finest talents in Turkish football.

A report on Sport Witness claims Arsenal has seriously followed him in the last few weeks and the Gunners scout Romain Poirot was recently at a Fenerbahce game to watch him.

His report will play a key role in the club’s next step and it remains unclear if they will continue to scout him or make an approach in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

His versatility makes Kadıoğlu a good option to have in our squad and if he passes our checks, we should add him to the group.

Having a versatile player in the group means the team will always have options in different matches and Kadıoğlu might not be too expensive for us.

Clubs in the bigger European leagues charge more money to sell their players and we could land him for a reasonable fee as he does not play for any of them.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…