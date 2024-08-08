Arsenal sends an opening offer for the signature of Turkish star

Arsenal has intensified their interest in signing Ferdi Kadıoğlu as they aim to secure his transfer this summer.

The defender has been on their radar for several months, and his performance at Euro 2024 has only increased Arsenal’s desire to bring him to the Emirates.

The Gunners have had a busy summer, but it seems that August will also see the addition of more talent.

They are expected to finalise the deal for Mikel Merino in the coming days, and Kadıoğlu could join the midfielder in London before the transfer window closes.

According to a report from Nutuk, both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have submitted offers of 20 million euros each for the Fenerbahce defender.

The two clubs are in serious competition to secure his signature, with Arsenal hoping to win the race.

However, the report indicates that their offers are not yet sufficient, and they would need to increase their bid by 15 million euros to meet Fenerbahce’s valuation.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kadıoğlu was exciting to watch at the Euros, and it is always good when we sign fine players.

However, we have more than enough defenders now, and it makes almost no sense for us to add him to our squad again this summer.

