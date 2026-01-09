Arsenal sends exciting youngster out on loan to prepare him for the first team

Louie Copley came close to making his European debut for Arsenal after being named on the bench for their Champions League fixture against Club Brugge, but he will now spend the remainder of the season out on loan. The 19-year-old has impressed in the youth setup and is one of the academy players Mikel Arteta has been monitoring closely over recent weeks.

Copley’s performances for the youth sides earned him an opportunity to train with the first team, where he continued to make a positive impression. This form led to his inclusion in the squad for the UCL clash, signalling that the manager sees significant potential in the young midfielder. Although he did not feature during the game, the selection itself was an encouraging indicator of his progress within the club.

Loan move for development

In order to accelerate his development, Arsenal have agreed to send Copley out on loan for the rest of the season. According to Arsenal Media, he will join League Two side Crawley Town, who have committed to providing him with regular playing time. This move is intended to allow the youngster to gain valuable first-team experience, helping him adapt to the demands of senior football.

Arsenal reportedly had interest from several clubs for Copley, but Crawley Town were ultimately selected due to their promise of consistent game time. The loan is designed to ensure he continues his progression in a competitive environment while preparing him for a potential role in Arsenal’s first team in the near future.

Focus on growth

This decision reflects Arsenal’s ongoing commitment to nurturing academy talent and providing clear pathways to senior football. By combining first-team exposure with carefully planned loan experience, the club aims to maximise Copley’s potential and give him the best chance of establishing himself at the highest level. The next few months at Crawley Town are expected to be pivotal in his development as a promising young midfielder.