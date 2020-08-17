Arsenal sends impressive teenage youngster out on loan

Arsenal’s teenage star, Matt Smith, has moved on loan to Swindon Town, according to BBC Wiltshire Sport.

The teenager is highly regarded at the Emirates and although he didn’t make his first-team bow in the just-concluded season, he was on the bench on six occasions before the end of the prolonged season.

He was also one of the unused subs as Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final to win Mikel Arteta’s first trophy as the club’s manager.

He trained with the first team for much of the restart and impressed Arteta and his staff while training with the first team.

With a path to the first team blocked by more established names, his best option for regular football is spending time on loan at a lower league team.

Swindon Town has just been promoted to the English League One and they think that Smith has the qualities to help them get the desired results in their new division.

Smith had a fine season with Arsenal’s under 23 after being asked to play in a deeper role and to influence the game more.

He played 12 times in the Premier League 2, scored a goal and provided three assists.