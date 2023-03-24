Arsenal sends medical staff to accompany Partey on international duty for Ghana

Arsenal is taking no chances on the fitness of Thomas Partey in this international window, as the Ghanaian represents his country.

Partey is injury-prone, but he is a key cog in the wheel for the Gunners and the team often struggles if he is unavailable to do his job.

Arsenal knows his importance to their team and does not want the midfielder to return from the international break injured.

A report in the Daily Mail reveals the club sent a physio to accompany the midfielder on international duty to Ghana in this break.

This ensures his workload is measured and he can follow safety measures while representing his country.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of the most important players at the Emirates now and we need him to stay fit for as much as possible.

The international break is risky and we are closing in on the league crown, so the club is smart to ensure he gets the extra care.

Partey has not had too many injuries recently. It could be because the club has put him in special training that the national team handlers could easily disregard if we have no one around to inform them of the extraordinary measures.

