Arsenal sends message to West Ham and Everton over defender

Myles Lewis-Skelly is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs, as the defender is struggling for game time at Arsenal. Last season, he was a regular starter and proved to be a key player for the Gunners, but this campaign, he has fallen behind Riccardo Calafiori in the pecking order at the Emirates. Calafiori has been enjoying an impressive season, while Piero Hincapie and Jurrien Timber also offer Arsenal alternative options at left back, either from within the squad or via their international and club experience.

Lewis-Skelly’s Situation at Arsenal

Given the competition for places, a loan move could be beneficial for Lewis-Skelly, allowing him to gain regular minutes without Arsenal losing a valuable squad member. Clubs such as West Ham and Everton have reportedly shown interest in acquiring him on loan, recognising his potential to strengthen their teams. The defender’s ambition also aligns with a move, as securing consistent game time would enhance his prospects of representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Arsenal are unwilling to let Lewis-Skelly leave in the January window. According to Football Insider, the club has communicated to interested parties that he is not available for any mid-season transfer. Arsenal’s decision reflects their belief in the player’s potential and their desire to retain a promising defender for the long term.

Implications of the Decision

By keeping Lewis-Skelly, Arsenal maintain depth at left back while also preserving a talented player who could play a more significant role in the future. Although loan moves can benefit young players, the club appear confident that his development can continue under their guidance. Retaining him also prevents strengthening potential rivals in the Premier League, ensuring that he remains an asset exclusively for the Gunners.

Overall, while interest from West Ham and Everton highlights Lewis-Skelly’s quality, Arsenal’s stance indicates that they see his long-term value as outweighing any short-term benefits of a loan move. He will remain at the Emirates, competing for opportunities and continuing his progression within one of England’s top squads.

