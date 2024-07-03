Arsenal sends out an offer for Euro 2024 star but Chelsea wants to triple his salary

Arsenal is eager to secure the signing of Nico Williams, but they face strong competition from Chelsea, who are also serious about acquiring the Spanish winger.

Williams has been impressive for Spain at Euro 2024, raising the likelihood of his departure from Athletic Bilbao after the tournament.

While his brother Inaki Williams has spent his entire career at Athletic Bilbao, there is a belief that Nico might choose a different path, despite his current contentment at the club.

Arsenal remains determined to bring Williams to their squad and has reportedly made an offer for Bilbao to consider, according to AS.

However, Chelsea has indicated their readiness to pay Williams’ release clause and offer him a lucrative contract of 15 million euros per season, which is three times his current salary.

With these attractive offers on the table, Williams faces a significant decision about his future. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea can persuade him to join their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is currently one of the finest wingers in Europe, and adding him to our squad will make us much better.

However, it remains unclear if he will decide to leave his present club now, having signed a new contract not so long ago.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…