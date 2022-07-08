Arsenal sends out another youngster on loan for the season

Alex Kirk will continue his development at Ayr United after Arsenal secured an agreement with the Scottish club for him to spend the rest of the season with them.

The 19-year-old plays for the club’s under-23s, and he made 11 appearances for them last season.

A centre-back, he has been at the Emirates since he was 8 years old, and he remains one of the players at the Emirates who have worked their way through our system.

Just like most of the club’s academy players, Kirk dreams of eventually breaking into Mikel Arteta’s senior squad.

However, that cannot happen in this campaign because he is not good enough to contribute importantly to the senior team at the Emirates yet.

The club’s website has now announced his temporary departure, and he will hope to get better before returning next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kirk knows the quality of the players at the Arsenal senior side means he must get as much experience as possible to be able to play for them.

Hopefully, this loan move will mature him and get him ready for a higher step next season, even if it doesn’t happen at Arsenal.

More players will likely still leave the Emirates, including Lucas Torreira and Hector Bellerin.