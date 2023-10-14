Arsenal sends physio to monitor injury-prone player on international duty

Arsenal is taking proactive steps to protect Thomas Partey, a midfielder who has had injury issues in the past, while he represents his national team.

Partey recently returned from injury just before the international break and was subsequently included in Ghana’s squad for their upcoming matches.

Although Arsenal cannot prevent him from participating in the international games, the club has taken a precautionary approach by sending physiotherapist Simon Murphy to monitor him during his international duties, reports the Mirror.

This measure is aimed at ensuring that the midfielder does not sustain any new injuries and is able to return to Arsenal in good physical condition. Given Partey’s history of injuries, this proactive approach is seen as a positive step by the club to safeguard their player’s fitness for the upcoming matches.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of our most important players and we must keep him fit as much as possible.

Hopefully, when he returns, he will be in great shape and can start matches immediately.

Partey’s entrance into the game against Manchester City made a big difference to our performance in the second half, which is just a glimpse of how influential he can be for us.

This is one of the reasons we have to protect him at all costs as long as he is on our books.

