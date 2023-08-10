Arsenal sends promising midfield talent out on loan again

Once again, Arsenal has opted to send Charlie Patino out on loan, and there are reports indicating that he is presently undergoing a medical assessment at Swansea.

Widely regarded as one of the most exceptional talents cultivated within Arsenal’s academy, Patino made his debut under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta. The previous season saw him on loan at Blackpool, where he actively participated in 37 league matches, a crucial experience that contributed to his growth as a player.

Patino’s prospects of earning a place in the first team at the Emirates Stadium dwindled following Arsenal’s reinforcement of their squad with notable additions like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. As a result, Patino’s next step involves departing the club once more.

A report sourced from Football Insider unveils that Patino’s medical assessment has been arranged at Swansea. This revelation points towards his imminent loan move to the Welsh club for the upcoming campaign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino is one of our finest academy graduates and has delivered some fine performances out on loan.

He has a future at the club if he reaches his full potential and meets the lofty expectations we have for him.

The current squad has more than enough fine players in midfield, so he has his work cut out in earning a place on the team.

However, the youngster is just 19, so he has time to reach his full potential.

