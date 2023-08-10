Arsenal sends promising midfield talent out on loan again

Once again, Arsenal has opted to send Charlie Patino out on loan, and there are reports indicating that he is presently undergoing a medical assessment at Swansea.
Widely regarded as one of the most exceptional talents cultivated within Arsenal’s academy, Patino made his debut under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta. The previous season saw him on loan at Blackpool, where he actively participated in 37 league matches, a crucial experience that contributed to his growth as a player.
Patino’s prospects of earning a place in the first team at the Emirates Stadium dwindled following Arsenal’s reinforcement of their squad with notable additions like Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. As a result, Patino’s next step involves departing the club once more.
A report sourced from Football Insider unveils that Patino’s medical assessment has been arranged at Swansea. This revelation points towards his imminent loan move to the Welsh club for the upcoming campaign.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Patino is one of our finest academy graduates and has delivered some fine performances out on loan.
He has a future at the club if he reaches his full potential and meets the lofty expectations we have for him.
The current squad has more than enough fine players in midfield, so he has his work cut out in earning a place on the team.
However, the youngster is just 19, so he has time to reach his full potential.
Good for Patino and Arsenal.
He surely has some talents.
A loan makes sense but thought he may have found somewhere better than Swansea, a French club would have been ideal.
Am happy a loan move was a solution rather than a permanent one.
I thought reports claimed he is leaving permanently this summer? I knew it was all media speculative nonsense, he can’t be that big headed to try stake a claim in the first team or threaten to leave. Congrats Charlie and good luck at ur temporary new home.
I don’t see a future for him at Arsenal. I rate him highly but we are now a buying club not a promoting club.
Wishing Charlie Pati+no to have a successful loan out spell at Swansea. And return to Arsenal a better player at the end of his loan out deal.
But my Out of Topic comment is, I hope Real Madrid will not try to bid for our own Aaron Ramsdale to sign him as top quality option replacement for their Acl torn goalkeeper Cortoise this summer.
But Arsenal will have David Raya very soon. And already have Hein and Okonkwo in their goalkeeping ranks.
So, Arsenal selling Ramsdale to RM this summer for at least 65m signing fee should in my view and opinion nor constitute a problem to the team in the goalkeeping department. But if RM want him and pay Arsenal their asking price as well if Ramsdale agrees to Join RM.
.
So far fetched!!!
There hasn’t been any links at all