Arsenal sends scout to watch Spanish youngster amidst Chelsea interest

Arsenal is intensifying its pursuit of Nico Williams, with recent reports indicating that scouts have been dispatched to observe the Spanish attacker.

Williams, a pivotal player for Athletic Bilbao and the Spain national team, has garnered attention from top European clubs due to his impressive performances.

Arsenal identified him as a player who could enhance their attacking options and expressed their interest several weeks ago. Although no significant deal was concluded last month, the Gunners continue to monitor Williams closely, having recently sent scouts to watch him in action, according to a report from The Sun.

This surveillance is expected to persist until the end of the season, allowing Arsenal to make an informed decision on whether to pursue his signature.

However, Chelsea is also reportedly interested in the winger, with scouts from the Blues closely monitoring his performances at matches. The competition for Williams’s signature adds an intriguing dimension to the transfer saga.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nico Williams is one of the finest Spanish talents on the market, and we can understand why Chelsea is also eager to add him to their squad.

However, we are in a better placee on the league table, and he should choose to join us over them, as he can work with a Spanish coach in Mikel Arteta.

