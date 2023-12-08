Arsenal sends scout to watch Sporting Club striker

Arsenal is looking to sign a new striker, and their list of targets keeps expanding.

The Gunners have been terrific this term, but they might perform much better if they had a striker on whom they can rely.

This is an issue they could try to address in January or during the summer, and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Ivan Toney have consistently been linked with a move to the Emirates in the January transfer window.

However, there is a new name on the list, with Sporting Club striker Viktor Gyokeres now being followed by the Gunners.

A report on Sport Witness claims that the Gunners have sent scouts to watch him for much of the last few weeks.

They aim to gather more information about the Swede, who has been in terrific form this term, scoring 14 goals in all competitions so far.

Arsenal will make their move if they are satisfied with what they see as they continue to follow him.

Gyokeres played for Coventry before moving to Portugal and was also outstanding in England.

He has continued at a bigger club, which shows he is a real talent and might be the solution to our goalscoring problem.

