Arsenal sends scouts to Turkiye to watch red-hot Galatasaray man

Arsenal continues to monitor the progress of Victor Osimhen, who has been impressing in the Turkish top flight with Galatasaray. The Nigerian striker has long been on Arsenal’s radar, and there were high expectations last summer that the Gunners would make a move for him. However, no top clubs were able to secure his signature, and he was instead loaned out to Galatasaray for the duration of the season. Since joining the Turkish giants, Osimhen has continued to shine, solidifying his reputation as one of the top strikers in European football.

His performances in Turkey have further demonstrated his potential to succeed in multiple top-flight divisions, and Arsenal has kept a close watch on him. According to a report by Sport Witness, the Gunners have been sending scouts to observe his matches, with the club keenly aware of his ability to make an immediate impact in the Premier League. Osimhen’s form in Turkey has made it clear that he is a player capable of improving any team, and Arsenal is determined to assess whether he could fit into their plans.

Arsenal understands that if they do not act quickly, one of their rivals could swoop in and secure Osimhen’s services, which would leave the Gunners regretting the missed opportunity. With the striker remaining consistently strong in front of goal, adding him to their squad would give Arsenal a significant boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title. Strengthening their attacking options has been a priority for Arteta, and Osimhen, with his skill set and potential would be a perfect fit.

As the season progresses, Arsenal’s chances of entering the race for Osimhen could increase, and they must act decisively to secure his signature at the end of the campaign. His addition could prove crucial in Arsenal’s quest for silverware, particularly in the battle for the Premier League crown.