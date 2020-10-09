Arsenal sends two more players out on loan

Goalkeeper Deyan Iliev and youngster Tolaji Bola have been loaned out by Arsenal to League One teams, reports The Sun.

The Gunners have had a busy summer transfer window, but they are not done yet as they look to offload some of their fringe players.

The duo are not a part of the first-team plans at the club and they have been sent out to get more game time.

Iliev has been at the Emirates since 2012, but he is yet to break into the Arsenal first team.

He is already 25 and needs to play more often that is why he has agreed to join Shrewsbury Town.

The Macedonian will hope to get the game time that his career needs and probably earn a permanent move away from the Emirates to where he would play more often.

Bola has been a part of the Arsenal set up since he was 8 and the 21-year-old is heading out on loan for the first time.

He is a player that the club thinks highly of and they have allowed him to join Rochdale so that he can develop further with even more first-team football.