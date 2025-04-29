Arsenal sent a message to Madrid as they tried to hijack their transfer

Arsenal has been considered the leading contender to sign Martin Zubimendi for much of the current season, though recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid have also entered the race for the highly regarded midfielder. Zubimendi has established himself as one of the standout midfielders in world football in recent months, attracting interest from several top clubs. Liverpool came close to securing his signature last season, but it appears unlikely that they will make a renewed attempt when the transfer window reopens.
Despite Arsenal’s long-standing interest, they are not the only club eager to add the midfielder to their ranks once the season concludes. A number of elite European sides are monitoring his situation, though Real Madrid has emerged as the primary rival to Arsenal in the pursuit of the player. The Spanish giants view Zubimendi as a valuable addition to their squad and have been following his progress for an extended period.
Given that Real Madrid is based in Spain, many expected that they would hold an advantage in persuading the player to remain in La Liga by joining them at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, indications now suggest that Arsenal may have taken the lead in the race. As reported by Cadena Ser, during their Champions League encounter, Arsenal informed their Spanish counterparts that they have practically secured an agreement to sign Zubimendi.
This development represents a significant step forward for Arsenal, who have been seeking to reinforce their midfield with a player of Zubimendi’s calibre. Should the deal be completed, it would mark a major acquisition for the Gunners, as the midfielder’s technical ability, vision and composure would bring added quality to their squad. The Gunners appear confident in finalising the transfer, and such a move would undoubtedly strengthen their options in the centre of the pitch ahead of the new campaign.
As I understand it some sort of gentleman agreement in place, Berta must show his credentials here and let not another summer of long running drama.
But Arsenal must win the champions league and everything will falls in place
The zubimendi deals makes a lot of sense now .give partey 2 mores and allow zubimendi settle into the epl while partey is still here. If zubimendi steps up b4 years then its ok to move on from partey but partey look irreplaceable atm
I was of the thought that MLS would end up playing in Partey’s position in the future. However, we would need a player like Zubimendi as well seeing that Jorghi will probably not get a contract extension.
If we sign zubimendi and no one else in midfield, and both jorginho and partey leave, it seems likely MLS would stay at left back, and might be one of the players who could cover in midfield when zubimendi is unavailable. I think if zubimendi signs, he’ll be in the starting lineup immediately, and he’ll likely be there for a while, unless he’s completely unable to adapt to the team/league for whatever reason (I expect he’d be fine).