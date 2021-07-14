Arsenal sent a “very difficult” transfer message by Italian club about their player

Arsenal has been warned that signing Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna will not be easy with the Italian club ready to insist on his release clause being paid before they sell him.

The Japanese full-back has emerged as the transfer target of Arsenal and Tottenham, among other clubs in this transfer window.

The Gunners want him as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, who is expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Tottenham has been his most serious suitor so far with the Lilywhites having some offers rejected for his signature.

It seems it will take a while before any new club signs him, especially if they are looking to land a bargain deal.

Football Italia says they rejected a €17m offer from Tottenham for his signature and now the club’s director, Walter Sabatini insists that it won’t be easy for any club to sign him this summer.

“It is only Bologna who can close a deal and we are not yet at that phase,” Sabatini told Calciomercato.it.

“Let it be clear, Tomiyasu will only move for the valuation that Bologna give him and not the one set by others, so it’ll be very difficult to see him make a transfer.”