Arsenal sent warning ahead of Sunday’s clash with Chelsea

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Arsenal that if they defend as they did last week then Chelsea‘s Romelu Lukaku ‘will run riot’.

The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford on Friday, with Ben White not giving the greatest showing on his competitive debut for the club.

We now face the daunting prospect of facing last season’s Champions League winners Chelsea, who have found some monstrous form since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel.

Dimitar Berbatov isn’t overly confident about our chances of claiming a scalp on our rivals despite our home advantage this weekend, and has warned that if we show the same defensive frailties as last week, then their new signing Romelu Lukaku is going to feast on that.

“What a game. I’m going to come out and say that I think Arsenal are going to have a terrible start to the season,” Berbatov told the Metro when asked of his prediction for the upcoming London Derby.

“Lukaku could feature for the first time since re-joining Chelsea, and I think he will be eager to show what he can do, and if Arsenal don’t fix their major defensive frailty, that they have had for so many years, they are so easily bullied and Lukaku will run riot.”

The Belgian striker has some unfinished business in the Premier League, with his Manchester United stint leaving a lot to be desired, but this Chelsea team has a lot of talent which will need taking care of, and our defence will need to be in top form regardless.

