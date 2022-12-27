Arsenal Serie A target flirts with a move to the Emirates

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of AC Milan striker Rafa Leao after he admitted he has been watching them and enjoys it.

Leao is set to end his contract in 18 months, and Milan is struggling to tie him down to a new deal, which has handed chances to Arsenal and other suitors to sign him.

Although he maintains he wants to stay, he has not yet put pen to paper on a new deal, which is encouraging the Gunners in their pursuit of his signature.

In a boost to their chances of landing him, he recently spoke about the clubs he likes and named the Gunners as one of them.

He said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“Experience in new league? Yes, in the future… but now I’m 100% focused on AC Milan — it’s a top club and I’m under contract there. I like the city too.

“I watch many games. This year, I like Arsenal — they’re playing very well”.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leao is one of the finest young attackers in the world now, and it will be amazing to have him in our squad next season.

We have some talented attackers, and he will add value to that spot on our team if he makes the move to London, but it will not be an easy transfer to pull off.