Arsenal Serie A target gets a new high valuation

Arsenal has been told how much it will cost them to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer as he continues to shine at the Italian club.

The Brazilian has become one of the finest defenders in Europe this season, and the Italian side will likely sell him this summer.

Arsenal is rebuilding their team at the moment, and they have tasked Mikel Arteta with overseeing that project.

The club has been backing him with quality players, and Bremer could become the next signing he makes.

The defender will not lack suitors if Torino decides they will sell him, and they have now set an asking price for his signature.

A report via Sport Witness claims his market valuation has now shut up beyond the 50m euros mark.

The Italian club knows several clubs want to sign him, and they remain confident that one of his suitors will meet his asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We spent more than that to sign Ben White last summer, so we will spend that much on him if he is a perfect defensive target.

With White and Gabriel forming a solid partnership at the back, it is hard to make sense of us splashing the cash on Bremer again.

However, the likes of Manchester City just keep spending the money and that is why they are a top club.