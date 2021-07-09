Arsenal Serie A target is no longer an untouchable player

Andrea Belotti is a transfer target of Arsenal and he is now available for sale this summer.

The Italy international is currently at Euro 2020 with his national team and would be keen to contribute to them winning the competition on Sunday.

However, his club future remains unclear as he hasn’t signed a new contract at Torino yet.

With one more season left, the Turin-based side risks losing him for nothing at the end of next season if he doesn’t leave now.

Arsenal is looking to add an attacker to their team and Calciomercato says they and their north London rivals, Tottenham, want to sign him this summer.

His present club had made him untransferable by demanding around 100m euros for his signature.

However, the report says they have now reduced that figure to just 35m euros in their bid to avoid losing him for free after the coming season.

That fee is fair enough for a striker of his calibre and Arsenal should be keen to get the deal sorted if they are serious about adding him to their squad this summer.

Although they could lose him for free next summer, the report maintains that they will not reduce their 35m euros asking price.