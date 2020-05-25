Arsenal Serie A target makes it clear which club he would like to join

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their bid to land Arkadiusz Milik this summer as the Poland star favours a move to Juventus instead.

Milik has been one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets as Mikel Arteta looks to replace the outgoing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Like Aubameyang, Milik is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal in Napoli and the Italians would likely cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

TuttoSport is claiming that Napoli would like to give Milik an extension to his current deal, but the former Ajax man has had his head turned by a move to Juventus.

The Italian champions are now struggling to agree on a transfer method with Napoli as they want players exchanged, but the Naples side wants money instead.

Mikel Arteta may have to turn his attention to his other targets now. However, even the likes of Jonathan David seem to be looking elsewhere.

The Gunners are also considering a move for Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic, but their priority is to convince Aubameyang to stay with them by signing yet another long-term deal.

Milik has largely been a backup striker in Naples but he has been impressive when he has played for them, Arteta could yet call the player directly to convince him that joining Arsenal would be better for him.