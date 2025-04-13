Arsenal serious about beating Liverpool to signing of classy Dutchman

Arsenal and Liverpool are both keen to add Jorrel Hato to their squads at the end of the current season, with the Gunners reportedly making a strong push to secure his signature.

The Premier League rivals have been monitoring the Ajax youngster for some time, and both clubs appear to be impressed with his continued development in the Eredivisie. With reinforcements expected during the summer transfer window, Hato has emerged as a serious target for both sides.

A naturally gifted centre-back, Hato has also demonstrated his versatility by performing confidently at left back—a trait that makes him an even more attractive prospect. Arsenal currently have several options in both positions, but with Jakub Kiwior potentially set to leave the club at the end of the campaign, there may be space in the squad for a new defensive addition.

At present, there are few young defenders more highly regarded than Hato, and Mirror Football reports that Arsenal director Andrea Berta is eager to bring the teenager to North London. Berta is fully aware of the competition for the Dutch defender, but remains reasonably confident that Arsenal can come out on top in the race for his signature.

Hato continues to develop well in the Netherlands and, despite his growing reputation, is still considered a work in progress—something that could appeal to a club like Arsenal, known for nurturing emerging talents. If secured, he would represent both a strategic investment for the future and a player with the potential to contribute meaningfully in the short term.

With several clubs vying for his services, the coming months will be crucial in determining where Hato’s next chapter begins. For Arsenal, landing such a promising young talent would further underline their commitment to building a competitive and dynamic squad for the future.