Arsenal seriously looking to sign 2.5 million euros per season Serie A star

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Fabian Ruiz, and they could get their man at the end of this season.

The Spaniard has been at Serie A side, Napoli since 2018 and he continues to be one of their best players.

He has just a year left on his current deal, and the Italians have been keen to get him on a new contract.

However, it seems he is playing a waiting game and looking to run down his deal.

Napoli will not allow that to happen, and Tuttomercatoweb claims they are now looking to offload him in the summer.

If he continues to reject their contract offer, they would sell him off, and that could be the news Arsenal wants to hear.

The Gunners remain in the hunt for better players and they will be more than happy to double his current 2.5m euros per season salary.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe have been great midfielders, but they are still very young and will need more experienced players around them.

Ruiz has been in great form, and his time at Napoli has matured him.

He will be 26 in April, but he still has some years of fine performance ahead of him and would make an impact at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four